Which Patch Should You Apply to the Skin Trouble That Appeared on Your Face Today?

Spot patches, which are small circular patches applied over suddenly appearing blemishes, are commonly found at drugstores and cosmetics stores.

Products range from transparent, thin patches that can be worn outdoors to those designed for areas where a blemish is just beginning to appear, as well as microneedle types with tiny projections.

Spot patches may look similar, but they are not all used in the same way. The appropriate type depends on the condition of the blemish and how the patch is intended to be used.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical EasyDerm Beauty (Daewoong Pharmaceutical online mall website)

First, it is advisable to apply a hydrocolloid patch after extraction. Hydrocolloid patches are mainly used on areas that release exudate after extraction or rupture. A characteristic feature is that the patch absorbs the exudate and swells, turning white.

They can also cover and protect the wound from external irritation. Before applying one, thoroughly remove moisture and oil from the skin to ensure that the patch adheres properly.

Products available on the market include COSRX’s “Acne Pimple Master Patch,” Care Plus’s “Wound Cover Spot Patch,” and Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s “EasyDerm Beauty Spot Patch.” Care Plus recommends replacing its Wound Cover Spot Patch once every 24 hours, while Daewoong Pharmaceutical recommends replacing the EasyDerm Beauty Spot Patch once every two to three days.

Acnes 3-Second Soothing Spot Patch (OLIVE YOUNG product page)

Second, a soothing patch is more suitable for a blemish that is just beginning to appear. In other words, not every blemish patch can be used after extraction.

Some products are designed for the stage when a blemish has not yet ruptured but is beginning to become red and raised. Their ingredients and adhesive structure can help care for the affected area.

One such soothing patch is Acnes’ “3-Second Soothing Spot Patch.” It can be applied to a localized area where a blemish is beginning to appear. The product contains niacinamide for emergency soothing care from the early stage and panthenol for intensive soothing care through the final stage.

ACROPASS Trouble Cure Microcone Patch (ACROPASS website)

Third, there are microneedle patches with tiny projections. Recently, products with very small projections on their surface, rather than a flat surface, have also become available.

Microneedle or micro-pin patches are designed so that the fine structure at the center of the patch comes into contact with the skin. Because their structure differs from that of ordinary hydrocolloid patches, it is advisable to follow the recommended usage time for each product.

SOME BY MI’s “Micro Pin Spot Patch” is a representative product. It has a fine pin structure at the center of the patch. After applying it, press it down for about three seconds to ensure adhesion. It should be removed after being worn for at least four hours; if applied in the evening, remove it the next morning.

In addition to SOME BY MI’s product, there is ACROPASS’s “Trouble Cure Microcone Patch.” It features a fine microcone structure at the center and contains sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide, madecassoside, allantoin, and centella asiatica extract. The product is recommended for use for at least two hours after application, and the manufacturer explains that users may sleep with it on.

Spot patches may all look similar, but choosing one can be surprisingly confusing. The right product differs depending on whether a blemish is just beginning to appear or needs soothing care after extraction.

Before applying a patch, be sure to wipe away moisture and oil from the skin, and follow the usage time specified for each product. If swelling is severe or pain persists, it is better to check the condition of your skin before relying on a patch.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.