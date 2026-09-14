From New York to Paris, APR Expands Medicube’s Global Pop-Up Stores

APR Official Website

APR will operate Medicube relay pop-up stores in major cities across the United States and Europe. The company plans to expand contact with local customers in key global markets and strengthen the Medicube brand experience.

APR will hold Medicube relay pop-up stores in major cities in the United States and Europe from September through October. The events will take place sequentially, beginning in New York from September 10 to 12 local time, followed by Los Angeles from September 25 to 27, London from October 9 to 11, and Paris from October 23 to 25.

The concept of the pop-ups is “Medicube Wellness Club X2.” The spaces are designed to let customers experience Medicube’s vision of “making longevity accessible to the public.” The events will also focus on introducing the new Booster Pro X2 beauty device, which was recently launched in the United States and Europe.

North American and European Sales Grow as Global Business Expands

As APR holds relay pop-ups in the United States and Europe, it is continuing to grow in those local markets.

According to APR, sales in North America reached 647.8 billion won in the first half of this year, up 264% from the same period a year earlier. European sales totaled 228.9 billion won, an increase of 380% over the same period.

Building on its growth in the United States and Europe, APR plans to use the pop-ups to expand contact with local customers and strengthen Medicube’s brand influence.

From Consultations to Product Experiences

The pop-up stores will feature consultation zones where customers can discuss their skin types and concerns. Based on the consultations, staff will recommend suitable usage modes for the Booster Pro X2, while customers will also be able to try the device and Medicube’s various cosmetic lines in person.

An event has also been prepared for customers who purchase the Booster Pro X2 on-site. Buyers will receive various gifts, including water bottles, pouches, and hairpins.

The spaces will also offer health drinks and smoothies, allowing visitors to experience a wellness routine in daily life alongside skincare.

A Relay Pop-Up Stretching from New York to Paris

Rather than being a one-off pop-up in a single city, this event will visit major cities in the United States and Europe sequentially.

Following New York and Los Angeles, the pop-ups will continue in London and Paris, giving customers in each region an opportunity to try Medicube products in person. Product demonstrations and consultation programs will focus on the Booster Pro X2, conveying Medicube’s approach to self-care and wellness.

Starting with this pop-up series, APR plans to promote self-care routines centered on Medicube beauty devices in key global markets, including the United States and Europe, while continuing to expand its offline contact with local customers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.