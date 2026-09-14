Where Are Karina and Jang Won-young’s Off-Duty Clothes From? Korean Designer Brands Worn by K-pop Idols

@katarinabluu

Clothes worn by K-pop idols at airports or featured in their everyday vlogs quickly become a hot topic. Korean designer brands chosen for off-duty looks, rather than stage outfits, draw particular interest because they offer a glimpse into the idols’ personal tastes.

Among them, we take a look at three Korean brands that have recently been spotted frequently on idols including Karina, Jang Won-young, Ahyeon, and Jennie.

@babymonster_ygofficial

1. Loulouseoul (LOULOUSEOUL)

Loulouseoul (LOULOUSEOUL) is a brand chosen for broadcast appearances and off-duty looks by various artists, including Aespa’s Karina and Babymonster’s Ahyeon, as well as IVE’s Rei and i-dle’s MIYEON.

Its designs stand out by blending a vintage bohemian mood with feminine details. The collection includes many pieces that create a distinctive look on their own, such as dresses with delicate floral patterns, lace blouses, and tops with shirring.

@triplescosmos

2. Not Your Rose (NOT YOUR ROSE)

Not Your Rose (NOT YOUR ROSE), known for the dresses and tops worn by Babymonster’s Ahyeon, is also a brand frequently chosen for stage outfits and airport fashion by IVE’s Jang Won-young, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Aespa’s Winter, and LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin.

The brand presents many romantic designs featuring ruffles, ribbons, and corset-inspired shapes. With many slim silhouettes that follow the body’s lines, it is worth looking to for feminine looks or balletcore styles.

@noodle.zip

3. GLOWNY (GLOWNY)

GLOWNY, which IVE’s Jang Won-young and Babymonster’s Asa and Ruka often wear in their off-duty looks, has also been spotted on BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, and i-dle’s MIYEON in everyday settings and choreography practice videos.

Rather than flashy embellishments, the brand offers many easy-to-reach-for items, including basic T-shirts, cardigans, and denim pants. It creates GLOWNY’s signature mood by adding slim fits and vintage colors to seemingly ordinary basic designs.

Korean designer brands are also gaining attention through idols’ off-duty fashion. In particular, the brands introduced here are less financially burdensome than high-end luxury labels because they are generally more accessible in price.

Meanwhile, each brand has its own distinct main concept and style. Loulouseoul mainly presents vintage bohemian looks, Not Your Rose focuses on romantic styles featuring ribbons and ruffles, and GLOWNY primarily offers comfortable vintage casual wear.

Rather than copying an idol’s outfit exactly, why not choose a brand that suits the clothes you usually enjoy wearing and your personal taste, and use it as inspiration?

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.