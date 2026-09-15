Numbuzin Targets Makeup-Ready Skin with NCT WISH, Expanding Its Lineup with a No. 3 Lotion

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Interest is growing in skincare products designed to create a smooth base for makeup. New products are focusing not only on replenishing moisture but also on refining skin texture and balancing oil and moisture before makeup application.

Numbuzin announced on the 8th that it has launched the new No. 3 Soft Texture Makeup-Ready Lotion for the fall change of seasons and will conduct a brand campaign centered on “makeup-ready” skin with its official models, the group NCT WISH.

The campaign centers on Numbuzin’s signature No. 3 line. By adding the new No. 3 lotion to the existing No.3 Line Bifida Bakuchiol Zero Pore Serum, the brand has expanded the line into a product range for caring for the skin before makeup. The campaign slogan is “At Last, Discovering a New World of Makeup-Ready Skin.”

The new No. 3 Soft Texture Makeup-Ready Lotion is designed for use before makeup. It was developed with inner skin hydration and oil-moisture balance in mind. According to the brand, the product has completed 24-hour makeup adhesion and wear tests, as well as a 24-hour inner skin hydration test.

As seasonal changes can dry out the skin and cause makeup to flake or pill, the No. 3 lotion focuses on preparing the skin before makeup application. Numbuzin is presenting its existing No. 3 serum and the new lotion together, linking skin-texture care with pre-makeup skincare within a single line.

NCT WISH also participated in content introducing various products from the No. 3 line. Through “Makeup-Ready Picks,” a series that assigns different products to individual members, Numbuzin presented the serum, pads, toner, lotion, cleanser and bubble prep products as part of the No. 3 line.

Numbuzin’s official website

The new No. 3 lotion was also introduced with NCT WISH, highlighting its use before makeup. Rather than focusing on a single product, the campaign emphasizes the product range as a whole by showcasing several items from the No. 3 line together.

The collaboration with NCT WISH did not begin with this campaign. Numbuzin has also used NCT WISH as models for various marketing activities in promotions related to the No. 3 line this year.

More recently, the brand launched a promotion featuring NCT WISH photo cards. It began distributing the photo cards on the 24th of last month, followed by outdoor advertising around Seongsu-dong, Seoul, starting on the 31st. Along with releasing campaign images, Numbuzin continued with the photo-card promotion and outdoor advertising to promote NCT WISH and the No. 3 line both online and offline.

The campaign focuses on makeup flaking and pilling that can occur during the fall change of seasons. By proposing products that care for skin texture and hydration before makeup during periods when skin conditions change, the brand has made “makeup-ready” skin its central message.

Numbuzin is expanding the uses of its No. 3 line by presenting the new No. 3 lotion alongside various existing products, including the No.3 Line Bifida Bakuchiol Zero Pore Serum, pads and toner.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.