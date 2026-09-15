Heat in Summer, Dryness in Autumn... ‘Skin Prep’ Changes with the Seasons

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Pre-makeup skincare designed to prepare the skin for a smooth makeup application is drawing attention. Even when the goal is makeup that applies flawlessly, the preparation needed varies because skin conditions change with the seasons. In summer, high temperatures, heat, and excess sebum can cause the base to break down easily. In autumn, dryness and rough skin texture can interfere with makeup.

Before applying makeup in summer, it is important to address heat and excess oil. As temperatures rise, sweat and sebum production increase. Applying makeup while heat remains in the skin can cause the base to break down easily.

THE SAEM Skin Prep Cooling Mousse Toner (THE SAEM website)

THE SAEM’s Skin Prep Cooling Mousse Toner is designed for summer skin conditions, focusing on cooling the skin and managing excess oil while preparing it for makeup. It is introduced as helping manage enlarged pores and excess sebum caused by heat, making it suitable for tidying the skin before starting makeup on hot days.

As autumn arrives, the areas requiring attention change. Lower temperatures and humidity can dry out the skin and make its surface rough. When base makeup is applied to dry skin, the product may lift along the skin’s texture or gather on dry patches.

For this reason, autumn pre-makeup skincare focuses less on removing oil and more on replenishing moisture and smoothing the skin’s surface. Creating a well-prepared base is important both for improving makeup adhesion and for preventing the skin from looking dry.

JUNGSAEMMOOL Essential Mool Hydro Base Prep (JUNGSAEMMOOL website)

JUNGSAEMMOOL Beauty’s JUNGSAEMMOOL Essential Mool Hydro Base Prep is designed for this type of pre-makeup skincare. It can be used as the final step of skincare or before makeup. The product highlights its ability to form a thin, lightweight, transparent moisture film that smooths the areas between the skin’s texture and pores while helping the makeup’s initial color payoff and adhesion.

The product emphasizes adding moisture while allowing users to refine their skin condition once more between skincare and makeup. It can be viewed as a product focused on moisturizing the skin immediately before makeup and preparing an even base during seasons when dryness is more noticeable.

YUNJAC Skin Perfecting Protective Base Prep (YUNJAC website)

YUNJAC’s YUNJAC Skin Perfecting Protective Base Prep is also part of a product line designed to prepare the skin before makeup. Among the line, silent velvet focuses on smoothing the skin’s surface while managing moisture and the oil-moisture balance. It helps refine the skin’s texture before makeup for a smoother finish.

As these examples show, the focus of pre-makeup products is also changing according to the season and skin condition. While summer products focus on managing heat and sebum, products for autumn stand out for helping reduce dryness and smooth the skin’s texture so that the base can be applied evenly.

That does not mean it is necessary to layer skincare products excessively to address dryness. Applying too many products can instead cause the base to pill or clump. It is important to add only the steps needed for the skin’s current condition, such as replenishing moisture in dry areas and smoothing the texture of areas where makeup is prone to lifting.

When the seasons change, so does the preparation needed for makeup that applies well. In summer, the focus is on heat and excess oil; in autumn, it shifts to moisture and skin texture. Ultimately, before applying makeup in autumn, the priority is not simply to make the skin as moisturized as possible. It is to assess the condition of dry skin and refine the areas that need attention so the base can be applied evenly.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.