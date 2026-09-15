If You Add Just One Thing to Your Fall Wardrobe... ‘Suede’ Chosen by Kang Min-kyung, Winter and Jennie

@iammingki

Suede, with its softer and more vintage texture than smooth leather, is emerging as a key material for fall 2026.

Paired with subdued colors such as brown and camel, it naturally captures the feel of the season while creating a warmer mood than leather in the same color.

There are also many ways to wear it. Used across a large area, such as on a jacket, suede can shape the overall mood of an outfit. Added through a bag or boots, it can bring a touch of fall to everyday basics.

So how have the stars incorporated suede into their own styles?

We looked at the styling of Kang Min-kyung, Aespa’s Winter and BLACKPINK’s Jennie to explore ways to wear suede through jackets, bags and boots.

@iammingki

First: How Kang Min-kyung Lightly Wears a Brown Suede Jacket

Kang Min-kyung showcased early-fall fashion with a brown suede jacket.

Under the jacket, she wore a vivid blue knit that contrasted with the brown, pairing it with gray shorts and ivory sneakers.

Because of its material and color, a suede jacket can easily look heavy or overly classic. Kang Min-kyung, however, exposed her legs with short bottoms and softened suede’s characteristic weight with bright sneakers.

She also added color contrast with the blue knit to keep the overall styling from looking monotonous.

In early fall, when temperatures can vary widely, it is worth pairing a suede jacket with shorts as Kang Min-kyung did. As the weather gets colder, straight-leg denim or gray slacks can replace the shorts for an equally natural look.

Rather than wearing only neutral colors such as white or black under a brown jacket, adding one vivid shade, such as blue or burgundy, can create a styling accent and give the outfit a more polished impression.

@imwinter

Second: Winter Adds a Fall Mood with an Oversized Suede Bag

If wearing suede throughout an entire outfit feels like too much, starting with a bag is a good option.

Winter paired a camel-colored oversized suede shoulder bag with a white shirt and black track pants. She completed the comfortable yet chic everyday look with pointed-toe boots and sunglasses.

One detail worth noting in Winter’s styling is how she mixed items with different moods.

The white shirt and track pants have a distinctly sporty feel, but the addition of a softly draping suede bag brought a warm fall mood to the outfit. The camel bag also served as a subtle accent against the otherwise achromatic white-and-black look.

An oversized suede bag has the advantage of highlighting the material’s texture and natural shape. It also pairs well with frequently worn bottoms such as denim or track pants, allowing you to express the feel of fall without preparing a special outfit.

@jennierubyjane

Third: Jennie Completes a Western Look with Brown Suede Boots

Jennie showcased an outfit featuring brown suede mid-calf boots during her 2026 Lollapalooza Chicago performance. She completed the striking look with a white halter top accented by feathers, a sheer skirt and boots featuring buckle-strap details.

She paired lightweight, feminine sheer fabric with substantial suede boots. The boots’ naturally slouching shape around the ankles and their brown color added a free-spirited Western mood while grounding the glamorous stage outfit.

However, copying Jennie’s styling exactly for an everyday outfit may feel a little overwhelming. In that case, you can take inspiration from the contrast between the materials to create a similar mood.

Pairing suede boots with a miniskirt or shorts can create a cute look, while wearing them with a lightweight dress or a flowing skirt adds a vintage accent to a feminine outfit.

In other words, suede can produce entirely different styles depending on which item you choose. With many options, from jackets to bags, you can select pieces that suit your wardrobe and style them accordingly.

Wearing suede as a jacket, like Kang Min-kyung, makes it the centerpiece of the outfit. Carrying it as a bag, like Winter, adds a seasonal touch to a familiar everyday look. Jennie’s boot styling is worth referencing when you want to add a vintage and striking mood to a lightweight outfit.

If you already own a suede item, mixing it with basic colors such as denim, white or black, rather than matching the colors throughout your outfit, can make the material’s texture stand out more clearly. This fall, instead of worrying about an entirely new outfit, consider expressing the change of season with one suede item you need most—a jacket, bag or pair of boots.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.