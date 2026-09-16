Are People Applying This Instead of Foundation These Days? BB Cream Is Back, but It Has Changed

BB cream, which had been pushed to the back of many makeup tables for some time, is making a comeback.

As people have grown accustomed to base makeup that lets their natural skin show through rather than providing thick coverage, many have begun applying foundation lightly—or skipping it altogether. In the meantime, BB cream has started to reemerge as an option.

However, today’s BB creams are taking a somewhat different direction from the products people used in the past. Earlier versions focused on covering redness and blemishes in one step, while recent launches increasingly combine skincare and base makeup.

Some contain ingredients familiar from skincare products, such as panthenol, ceramides, Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), and peptides. The range of textures has also expanded, from moisturizing creams to formulas designed to control excess oil.

Some products have also changed their color design to reduce the distinctive gray cast of BB cream. By addressing the color and feel that were once considered drawbacks, these products are once again aiming to become an everyday base.

We took a look at five recently launched BB creams that represent the product’s comeback.

ESPOIR Derma Cover Blemish Balm (ESPOIR official website)

1. ESPOIR Derma Cover Blemish Balm

ESPOIR’s Derma Cover Blemish Balm contains 5% panthenol, along with phytosterols, madecassoside, and phyto-EGF. The brand describes the formula as being designed with skin soothing and barrier care in mind.

The color is particularly notable. Instead of the dull gray cast often associated with traditional BB creams, it contains green pigments intended for skin with pronounced redness and may help balance the overall tone.

ATHE PDRN BB Cream (ATHE official website)

2. ATHE PDRN BB Cream

ATHE’s BB cream contains plant-derived PDRN and plant oils, as well as vitamin K, ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids—often referred to together as the ceramide-cholesterol-fatty acid combination—along with urea, panthenol, and EGF. By incorporating a range of skincare ingredients into one product, the formula appears designed for users whose skin tends to dry out easily while wearing makeup.

Its color is also based on beige tones with generally reduced saturation rather than a bright, luminous beige. Instead of suddenly lightening the skin, the product focuses on calmly evening out variations in the wearer’s natural skin tone.

Cell Fusion C Skin Blemish Balm Intensive (Cell Fusion C official website)

3. Cell Fusion C Skin Blemish Balm Intensive

Cell Fusion C’s Skin Blemish Balm Intensive contains ectoin, six types of peptides, five types of ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. Each ingredient was selected with skin soothing, hydration, and skin barrier care in mind.

The brand also said it applied porous covering powder to help reduce shine caused by excess oil.

In other words, the formula leaves a hydrating feel when applied, while the powder may absorb oil that rises to the skin’s surface. It may be worth considering for those who like moisturizing BB cream but worry about increasing shine over time.

Dear Dahlia Daily Defense PDRN BB Cream (Dear Dahlia product page on OLIVE YOUNG)

4. Dear Dahlia Daily Defense PDRN BB Cream

Dear Dahlia Daily Defense PDRN BB Cream emphasizes convenience, offering a simpler application than a multistep base makeup routine.

It contains centella-derived PDRN and panthenol, with skincare ingredients accounting for 79% of the total formula. Its texture is also soft and close to that of a moisturizing cream. As a result, it is designed to be spread quickly with the hands, without requiring a puff or brush.

Tooq Transparent Recover BB Cream (Tooq official website)

5. Tooq Transparent Recover BB Cream

Tooq Transparent Recover BB Cream is designed to combine a moisturizing texture with a finish that takes excess oil into account.

The ingredients include provitamin B5 niosomes, copper tripeptide, TECA, and tiger bean extract, suggesting a focus on hydration and skin conditioning.

It also uses spherical powder suited to absorbing sebum to offset the feel of an oil-rich base.

BB Cream Is Back, but It Is Not the Same BB Cream as Before

BB cream’s return is not simply the result of a trend coming back around. It is finding common ground with recent base makeup routines, which aim to correct the skin tone only as much as needed while reducing the number of skincare steps.

The products reviewed this time also reveal a fairly clear direction. Unlike the days when everyone applied similar gray-toned BB cream, each product now has a distinct role—from colors designed with redness in mind to moisturizing formulas that feel like creams and versions that reduce excess oil.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.