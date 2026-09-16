From Yoo In-na and Kazuha to Jang Won-young: Why “Water-Drop Ultrasound” Home-Care Devices Are Gaining Popularity

Medicube AGE-R Booster Glow (Medicube website)

Products featuring “water-drop ultrasound” have been appearing one after another in the home-care beauty device market. As more products promote ultrasound as a core technology alongside radio frequency (RF), microcurrent, and LED, consumers are gaining access to a wider range of home-care technologies.

“Water-drop ultrasound” is not a proper name for one specific device or standardized technology. In practice, products differ by brand in their frequencies, operating methods, and additional functions. This is why brands present their own technology names and usage instructions even when they promote the same water-drop ultrasound concept.

At-Home THOME The Glow (At-Home website)

One of the leading brands to introduce a water-drop ultrasound device to the South Korean market is At-Home’s THOME. THOME launched The Glow in 2025, placing water-drop ultrasound at the center of its marketing. The Glow uses THOME’s proprietary DWC (Deep Wave Comfort) technology. The company describes the device as rapidly alternating between 3 MHz and 10 MHz frequencies, with radiance, hydration, and firming care as its main features.

Actress Yoo In-na has served as The Glow’s model since 2025. THOME selected Yoo In-na as its first beauty device model and launched product photos and campaigns featuring her.

This year, the same brand also introduced a product that applies water-drop ultrasound to a different target audience. THOME launched Twenty Up, a beauty device designed for people in their 20s, and selected LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha as its model. Twenty Up uses a water-drop ultrasound mechanism that THOME calls TLDMTM. Its key features include troubled-skin care and maintaining skin condition for smoother makeup application through its soothing and daily modes.

At-Home THOME Twenty Up (At-Home website)

The Glow and Twenty Up are products from the same brand, but they are presented differently according to their intended uses and target audiences. While The Glow focuses on radiance, hydration, and firming care, Twenty Up emphasizes everyday skin care for people in their 20s, soothing care, and makeup adherence. In other words, water-drop ultrasound has been adapted and segmented for different consumer groups rather than being applied to just one product.

Medicube has also introduced a water-drop ultrasound device. Medicube AGE-R’s Booster Glow is presented on the official online store as Medicube’s “first water-drop ultrasound” product. It combines triple-frequency water-drop ultrasound technology with sonic vibration and LED care, highlighting skin-care absorption, hydration, and radiance as its main care goals. The official store features Jang Won-young as the model.

Recent product launches show that although the expression “water-drop ultrasound” is the same, its implementation varies from product to product. THOME applies its proprietary DWC technology to The Glow and TLDMTM to Twenty Up. Medicube combines triple-frequency water-drop ultrasound with sonic vibration and LED. Therefore, when comparing products, consumers need to examine the technologies and functions actually used rather than focusing only on the name “water-drop ultrasound.”

Ultrasound itself is not an entirely new home-care technology. Equipment and treatment methods using ultrasound have long been used in skin care, and beauty devices are now being developed to make similar technology available for home use. However, professional equipment used in hospitals, clinics, or aesthetic salons differs from home devices in output, usage environment, and purpose. Consumers should not expect identical effects.

Medicube AGE-R Booster Glow (Medicube website)

The way technology is described in the home-care device market is also becoming increasingly specific. Beyond simply highlighting vibration or massage functions, more products are placing the energy technologies they use—such as radio frequency, microcurrent, LED, and ultrasound—at the forefront. Consumers now need to look beyond what functions a product offers and consider what technology it uses and how it is applied.

Differences between water-drop ultrasound products are particularly clear. Their frequencies, modes, additional functions, and recommended usage times all vary. Before purchasing, consumers should review the brand’s explanations of the technology, usage instructions, and precautions, and determine whether the product suits their skin condition and care goals.

From Yoo In-na’s The Glow and Kazuha’s Twenty Up to Jang Won-young’s Medicube Booster Glow, these products promote different technologies and concepts under the single expression “water-drop ultrasound.” As ultrasound-based home-care devices expand beyond a single product into various forms, understanding what technology they contain—not simply what they are called—is becoming the key to evaluating them.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.