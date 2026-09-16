Women’s Idol First-Pitch Fashion: Distinct Denim Styles Completed with Jeans

@chaerrry0

Jeans are drawing attention in women’s idol first-pitch fashion. Denim pants paired with a uniform at a baseball stadium are a familiar choice, but the overall mood changes depending on the silhouette, wash, and color.

ITZY’s Chaeryeong and Yuna, along with RESCENE’s Liv, also chose jeans suited to their individual styles for their ceremonial first pitches. All three wore denim pants, but their designs differed noticeably.

Chaeryeong wore ALKI ALKA’s “Washed Bootcut Denim Pants.” As the name suggests, these washed bootcut jeans have a silhouette that falls relatively slim from the thighs to the knees before naturally flaring toward the hem. They retain denim’s casual appeal while adding a more polished impression through the bootcut line.

@igotyuandme

Yuna chose PLEASENOFOLLOW’s “25Vintage Washing Boots-Cut Denim (Blue).” It also features a bootcut silhouette, but as the product name indicates, vintage washing is central to the design. The blue denim is finished with a natural wash that emphasizes its casual mood, showing how the degree of washing can create an entirely different look even with the same bootcut pants.

@rescene_official

Liv chose Synerjyn’s “NIGHT WASHING DENIM PANTS DEEP BLUE.” The pants feature a low-rise design made with vintage slub fabric and are characterized by strong contrast. As the product name “DEEP BLUE” suggests, their rich, deep color—distinct from lighter shades of blue—enhances their presence.

Comparing the three denim styles, what stands out first is not simply that they all wore jeans, but that each chose a different design. Chaeryeong selected washed bootcut jeans, Yuna opted for vintage-washed bootcut jeans, and Liv chose denim with a low-rise waist and deep-blue color.

Even a change in silhouette alone can significantly alter the impression of jeans. Bootcut pants add variation to denim’s characteristic casual mood by widening toward the hem, while the wash can create either a vintage or a clean look within the same blue denim palette. Color works in much the same way. From light blue to deep blue, the shade determines how prominently the pants stand out in the overall styling.

The way jeans are used in first-pitch fashion is also connected to these inherent qualities of denim. Even when paired with a uniform top, the fit and color of the jeans remain visible, allowing the wearer to express individuality through the bottoms without excessive styling.

In particular, even when Chaeryeong and Yuna choose similar bootcut silhouettes, the mood changes according to the wash. As Liv demonstrated, altering the color and waistline can create another distinct style with the same type of denim pants. Ultimately, jeans are more than comfortable bottoms; they can also showcase personal style in first-pitch fashion.

Even a familiar pair of jeans can create a different mood depending on the fit, wash, and color selected. The denim styles Chaeryeong, Yuna, and Liv showed during their first pitches likewise highlighted the diverse appeal of jeans through their individual choices.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.