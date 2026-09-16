A Mask You Apply Before Bed and Remove in the Morning? Four Hydrogel Masks to Know

Hydrogel masks worn for several hours—how are they different from sheet masks?

Recently, a variety of Hydrogel mask products designed to be worn on the face for extended periods have been released.

Sheet masks are generally made by soaking a sheet in essence, while hydrogel products contain cosmetic ingredients in the gel-type mask itself. In other words, hydrogel refers to the material and formulation of the mask.

Typical sheet masks are applied for 10 to 20 minutes and then removed. Hydrogel masks, meanwhile, often take advantage of their moisture-rich gel texture and are designed to be used for more than an hour or while sleeping.

So why use a hydrogel mask?

Looking at the hydrogel masks recently launched by various brands, each product is made by incorporating ingredients suited to its concept—such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, panthenol and Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN)—into the mask itself.

Many hydrogel masks are also made from a moisture-containing gel material designed to adhere closely to the contours of the face.

Various brands are releasing hydrogel masks designed to address different skin concerns, including moisturization, skin-barrier care and soothing.

BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask (BIODANCE official website)

1. BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask

This is one of BIODANCE’s signature hydrogel masks. BIODANCE highlights ultra-low-molecular-weight collagen measuring 243 daltons and oligo hyaluronic acid as its key ingredients.

The official product description lists moisturization, improved skin elasticity and skin-texture care among its main features, while particularly emphasizing its pore-improvement effect.

The product is designed for extended use. BIODANCE says it can be worn for six to eight hours overnight while sleeping and recommends wearing it for at least three hours.

BIODANCE Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask (BIODANCE official website)

2. BIODANCE Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask

Although it belongs to the same Real Deep Mask series, this product focuses on soothing and moisturizing skin temporarily irritated by external heat. It is recommended for people concerned about dry and sensitive skin.

BIODANCE uses its proprietary ingredient Cera-Nol, a combination of ceramides, D-panthenol and hyaluronic acid, and describes it as an ingredient for skin-barrier care and soothing.

Its usage instructions are the same as those for the Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask described above.

Abib Collagen Gel Mask Heartleaf Jelly (Abib official website)

3. Abib Collagen Gel Mask Heartleaf Jelly

Abib’s Collagen Gel Mask Heartleaf Jelly contains heartleaf extract. The official product information also lists niacinamide, panthenol and sodium hyaluronate, and describes pore care and soothing as the product’s main features.

The mask is a gel made by solidifying essence. To help it adhere more closely to the face, apply it with the embossed side facing the skin. The recommended wear time is approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask (Medicube website)

4. Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask

The Medicube product is a gel mask containing salmon-derived PDRN, hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide. According to the official online store, it is recommended for people concerned about dryness, skin texture and elasticity.

The instructions say to apply the mask after completing all skincare steps, including toner, ampoule and cream. In particular, wearing it for one to three hours is recommended.

One feature often seen in hydrogel masks recently is that sheets that are initially opaque or colored gradually become transparent over time.

Medicube explains that its PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask is designed to change from pink to transparent over time while closely adhered to the skin. The brand says this change is a normal feature that occurs during use. BIODANCE likewise explains that its hydrogel masks become transparent while being worn.

However, this does not mean use is complete only when the mask becomes completely transparent. Medicube also states that the degree of transparency may vary from person to person.

Hydrogel masks are not all used in the same way, either. Hydrogel distinguishes a product’s “formulation and form”; it does not indicate identical effects or identical usage instructions.

Even hydrogel masks can contain different ingredients and be recommended for different skin types or concerns. The recommended wear time also varies by product.

In addition, how a cosmetic feels and how the skin responds may vary depending on an individual’s skin condition and the other products used alongside it. Consumers should understand that a particular ingredient or formulation does not guarantee the same results for every skin type.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.