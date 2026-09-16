Why Bae Suzy’s Makeup Looks Bare-Faced: Four Things More Important Than Color

@skuukzky

Does Bae Suzy’s “bare-faced look” really come from using lighter makeup colors?

Looking at Bae Suzy’s official Instagram, magazine shoots and event photos, it is clear that she often uses colors that do not stand out sharply against her skin tone. However, simply choosing and applying light-colored products does not create the fresh, delicate mood unique to Bae Suzy.

What deserves more attention than color is how each feature is defined. No single area has strongly pronounced makeup edges. The skin’s texture is left visible, each eyebrow hair is enhanced individually, the eyes are opened up with the lashes, and the lip line is softly blurred.

@skuukzky

First: Cover blemishes in the base makeup, but do not cover the skin’s texture

The first thing noticeable on Bae Suzy’s face, even before her color makeup, is her clear-looking skin. A subtle glow rests on her forehead, the bridge of her nose and her cheeks. The key is that the skin’s natural texture still shows when her expression moves.

This is also slightly different from the dewy finish that spreads shine across the entire face. By enhancing the areas that catch the light, it creates a clean yet comfortable, understated impression.

Areas that need coverage, such as under the eyes and around the nostrils, are carefully refined, but the entire face is not covered with the same thickness. Since base makeup often settles around the eyes and nostrils, it is applied thinly there. In other words, small contours and the skin’s texture remain visible, reducing the presence of foundation and creating the impression of naturally clear skin.

@skuukzky

Second: Brows that preserve their natural texture rather than emphasizing their shape

An unexpected feature that determines a bare-faced impression is the eyebrows. Bae Suzy does not frame the top and bottom of her brows with straight lines or extend the tails into sharp points.

The inner brows are not filled in heavily; instead, some skin remains visible between the hairs, while sparse areas are filled with short strokes. The arch is not raised too high, either, so her expression does not look severe.

The color is also not dramatically different from her hair. Because no additional bold line is placed on the face, the brows do not stand out between the skin and eye makeup. They are carefully groomed, but the drawn-on, ruler-straight look has been toned down.

@skuukzky

Third: Reduce the eyeliner and open up the eyes with the lashes

Bae Suzy’s eye makeup is light, but her eyes do not look indistinct. The difference comes from the lashes. A thin line is used to fill the gap between the waterline and the lashes, defining the eye’s shape, while the outer corner ends at a length that does not stray far from the natural eye shape.

Beige or light brown shadow is also not used to darken the entire eyelid. Instead, it adds just enough depth along the crease and around the lashes.

The lashes, however, are lifted from the roots to reveal the eyes clearly. Rather than packing them densely or clumping several lashes together, they are separated individually for a defined look. This makes the eyes appear distinct without heavy eyeliner, while avoiding the impression of wearing a lot of eye makeup.

@skuukzky

Fourth: A blurred lip line matters more than the lip color

For the lips, the key is to soften the edges rather than focus on the color. Bae Suzy is often seen wearing natural shades that blend well with her original lip color.

Instead of drawing a straight lip line to emphasize the shape, the edges are blended so they fade toward the skin. The cupid’s bow is not sharply defined, either.

Does blurring the contours erase the lips’ presence? Not at all. A little more color is left toward the inner part, or a moist sheen is added to the center to bring out a healthy flush.

In other words, the lip color remains visible, but its exact starting and ending points are not clearly defined. This blurred edge can create a soft mood across the entire face.

Ultimately, Bae Suzy’s bare-faced look comes from paying attention to detail without making the color makeup too strong. The key is to preserve the natural shape and texture of her features. That is why her makeup continues to look comfortable and clear even after prolonged viewing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.