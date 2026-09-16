Giselle's Makeup: Why Does Her Face Look So Fresh Despite Her Defined Eyes?

@aerichandesu

Giselle's makeup at Gocheok Sky Dome last August drew attention when she threw the ceremonial first pitch. Her look was completed with black hair and a white uniform, while the makeup centered on sharply defined eyes, fresh pink tones, and a subtle glow to the skin.

The first thing that catches the eye is the eye makeup. Her eyeliner and lashes were clearly emphasized, while the shading on her eyelids and brows was kept relatively light. Pink blush and a dewy lip balanced the defined eyes with the softer tones.

@aerichandesu

Giselle's eyeliner extends outward from the outer corners of her eyes rather than stopping there. Instead of sharply lifting the ends, it follows the natural direction of her eyes, making them look longer and sleeker horizontally rather than simply enlarging them vertically.

Her lashes were styled in the same direction. Rather than lifting only the center, the length continues toward the outer corners, creating a seamless line with the eyeliner. This differs somewhat from the technique of emphasizing the area above the pupils to create rounder-looking eyes.

The eyelids, by contrast, were kept relatively light. A soft wash of what appears to be beige and pink-brown shading was applied, but deep colors were not spread widely. By keeping the strongest definition on the eyeliner and lashes, the eye makeup looks distinct without appearing heavy or closed in.

The area beneath the eyes follows a similar approach. A subtle sheen appears on the under-eye area instead of intense glitter, while soft shading extends along the lower outer corners. Length is created with a line above, while brightness is preserved below, keeping the eye makeup balanced.

The pink becomes slightly more pronounced on the cheeks. Rather than concentrating the blush heavily on the outer cheekbones, it was spread broadly from beneath the eyes toward the center of the cheeks to add a natural flush. The color appears softly diffused across the skin instead of focused in one area, making the impression of her long, defined eyes feel gentler.

@aerichandesu

The pink-brown shading around the eyes blends with the pink on the cheeks, tying the color palette of the entire face together. Black was used around the eyes, while soft pink was placed on the cheeks to create contrast in intensity.

Her skin was not made completely matte. In the photos, a subtle glow can be seen along the bridge and tip of her nose and at the center of her cheeks. A small highlight on the tip of her nose, in particular, brings definition to the center of her face. Rather than making the entire face shine, the look leaves light only where it is needed.

Her brows were also shaped softly instead of being filled in heavily to match her black hair. Their form is defined, but the color was not applied intensely from the inner corners through to the tails, allowing the eyeliner and lashes to stand out first.

The pink tones return on the lips. The color is closer to a muted rosy pink than a vivid red or bright pink, with a dewy sheen left on the surface. Rather than emphasizing the color itself, the look adds a transparent gloss that makes the lips appear fuller and more vibrant.

@aerichandesu

The lip line was not sharply outlined either. The color boundary becomes softer toward the edges, while the gloss appears slightly more pronounced in the center. If the eyes use eyeliner to create a clear line, the lips do the opposite by softening that line.

That balance is also why Giselle's makeup that day looked glamorous without feeling heavy. Black eyeliner and lashes added definition to the eyes, while the intensity was lowered on the eyelids and brows. The cheeks and lips used pink tones from the same family, but each area was expressed differently through color and sheen.

With clear distinctions between the stronger and lighter elements, her eyes remain sharply defined while the face as a whole retains a fresh impression. Rather than relying on many colors, the makeup demonstrates where to preserve definition and where to soften the color and shine.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.