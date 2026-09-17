Yena’s Makeup: Why Her Eyes Look Especially Beautiful

@yena.jigumina

One detail particularly stands out in Yena’s makeup: her clearly defined eye shape. Rather than applying vivid colors broadly, the look uses eyeliner, eyelashes, and shading around the aegyo-sal to sharpen the contours of her eyes.

Eyeliner is the key to completing Yena’s eye look. Instead of filling in the entire eye with a thick line, it becomes more defined toward the outer corner and extends outward at the end. Following the direction of the eye and adding length creates a longer, more defined horizontal appearance.

The angle of the eyeliner also determines the mood of the eye look. Rather than lifting the end too sharply, the line extends naturally along the flow of the outer corner. This makes the eyes look defined without becoming overly sharp.

The eyelashes also help enhance the shape of the eyes. The upper lashes are lifted clearly, with added length toward the outer corners so they connect naturally with the eyeliner. Together, the eyeliner’s emphasized horizontal line and the lashes make the eyes look even more defined.

@yena.jigumina

The lower lashes are another key detail. Instead of filling them in heavily all at once, each lash is defined individually, making the area beneath the eyes look clearer. By extending the focus below the eyes rather than emphasizing only the upper eyeliner and lashes, the entire eye shape becomes more distinct.

The aegyo-sal also helps emphasize the eyes. Brightness is added to its fullest area, while a soft shadow is placed directly beneath it to create dimension. The upper eyeliner and the shading beneath the aegyo-sal work together to define the contours of the eyes more clearly.

Eyeshadow is kept relatively understated compared with the other elements that emphasize the eyes. Instead of covering the entire eyelid with a dark color, a thin layer of brown-toned shading adds depth, while the strongest definition is reserved for the eyeliner and eyelashes.

This balance keeps the eye makeup defined without allowing color to weigh down the entire eye area. Rather than using dark shades broadly, the look shapes the eyes through eyeliner and eyelashes.

Around the eyes, the upper and lower areas also serve different roles. Above the eyes, the extended eyeliner and eyelashes establish their direction. Below, the lower lashes and aegyo-sal shading define the area beneath the eyes. Instead of standing out separately, each detail flows naturally into the overall eye look.

@yena.jigumina

Because the eyes are so clearly defined, the other colors are kept relatively soft. A shade that adds vitality to the face is used on the cheeks, while the lips are not given a color strong enough to compete with the eyes. The makeup places the eyes at the center and adjusts the tones elsewhere accordingly.

What matters here is not only the intensity of the eye makeup. The length of the eyeliner, the direction of the eyelashes, the definition of the lower lashes, and the shading beneath the aegyo-sal each play a role in shaping the eyes.

The clarity of Yena’s eye look comes from these details. The eyeliner adds horizontal length, the upper lashes sharpen the eye shape, and the lower lashes and aegyo-sal shading connect the definition to the area beneath the eyes. As the elements flow together within a single eye look, they create a clearly defined impression.

@yena.jigumina

Ultimately, what draws attention in Yena’s makeup is not vivid color but the details that shape the eyes. The extended eyeliner, clearly defined eyelashes, individually separated lower lashes, and subtle shading beneath the aegyo-sal come together to make the entire eye look more distinct.

A glamorous eye look does not necessarily require dark colors to be applied broadly. As Yena’s makeup shows, extending the lines, following the direction of the eyelashes, and connecting the definition to the area beneath the eyes can make the eye shape look clear without excessive color. That is why Yena’s eyes stand out so much in this makeup look.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.