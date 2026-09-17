A Beauty Device Dressed in Hello Kitty... APR Adds Personal Taste to Its Products

Booster Glow Hello Kitty Edition (Medicube website)

Beauty devices are moving beyond products that emphasize function alone. In addition to offering skincare features, their design and the characters they are paired with are becoming factors that shape the overall appeal of a product. Collaborations featuring familiar characters are also drawing attention, especially when added to beauty devices used every day.

APR recently introduced the Medicube AGE-R Booster Glow Hello Kitty Edition. This limited-edition product was created in collaboration with Hello Kitty, the signature character of Sanrio Characters. It retains the functions of the existing Booster Glow while adding a pink color scheme and Hello Kitty design.

Booster Glow is a beauty device based on “droplet ultrasound” technology, which alternately emits ultrasound waves at different frequencies. The original product was promoted with Jang Won-young as its model. This time, it has been paired with Hello Kitty to create a limited edition with a different look and feel.

The character is featured not only on the device itself. Customers who purchase the edition also receive a pink Hello Kitty head case, a device cleaner, and a dedicated pouch. The set allows users to carry the Hello Kitty design through not only the moment of use but also storage.

The accessories included with the device also capture Hello Kitty’s distinctive mood. The device, case, and pouch are coordinated around the color pink, creating a unified look across the edition. The design also helps preserve the character’s presence in the space where the beauty device is used.

Booster Glow Hello Kitty Edition (Medicube website)

This is not the first collaboration between a beauty device and Hello Kitty. APR previously introduced a limited edition of the medicube Age-R Booster Pro in collaboration with Hello Kitty. By adding Hello Kitty to Booster Glow this time, the company has continued its character collaborations across other Medicube beauty devices.

Hello Kitty’s long-standing popularity in Korea and overseas is another notable aspect of the collaboration. The familiar design can appeal not only to consumers who already know Medicube but also to Hello Kitty fans. The combination is particularly interesting for international fans because it brings together a Korean beauty brand and a global character.

Limited editions using characters and colors have recently appeared not only in cosmetics but also in beauty devices. The trend is moving beyond color cosmetics, such as lip products and eyeshadows, where design changes are common, with more examples of characters being applied to devices originally built around function.

APR plans to expand sales of the edition to global markets after introducing it first in Korea. Preorders were available through the company’s official Korean online store from September 14 to 15, and customers who preordered received Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream. To mark the official launch, the company is also offering customers a 10,000-won discount coupon from September 16 through 30.

This edition retains the functions of the original Booster Glow while adding a pink color scheme and Hello Kitty design, creating a unified look from the device to the case and pouch. It offers a different appearance from the earlier product promoted with Jang Won-young, adding Hello Kitty’s signature cute appeal to a familiar beauty device. The collaboration is eye-catching in itself, showcasing how a Korean beauty device and a global character have been brought together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.