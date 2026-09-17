“Wasn’t that a highlighter?” How idols are creating the ‘inner-glow blush’ look these days

@rescene_official

Blush is taking on a different role.

These days, idols’ cheekbones often look dewy and radiant, but there is no obvious line suggesting that a separate highlighter was applied. Instead, the color on the cheeks rises in a thin layer alongside the skin’s natural glow—a look often called ‘inner-glow blush.’

Liquid blush, which spreads thinly across the skin, is useful for creating this effect.

Compared with powder formulas, it delivers a clearer, more translucent wash of color and is relatively easy to layer until the desired intensity is reached. That is why it pairs well with recent idol makeup, which emphasizes a natural flush rather than bold color.

Inner-glow blush can also create different moods depending on where it is applied. In other words, you do not have to place blush in exactly the same spot to create an inner glow.

We looked at the makeup of MEOVV’s Ella, ILLIT’s Wonhee, and RESCENE’s Woni to see how blush placement and color can be adjusted to create different moods.

@meovv

First: a long sweep across the outer cheekbones for a sophisticated rosy cheek, like MEOVV’s Ella

Ella showcased a calm, polished cheek look with a muted rosy-beige shade.

Rather than concentrating the blush in a round shape on the apples of the cheeks, she extended it diagonally from the outer cheekbones toward the center of the cheeks. This fills in the space along the sides of the face and softly defines the cheekbones, making the face appear slightly more dimensional.

Instead of applying the color intensely, she kept it sheer, as though it had melted into the skin, while leaving a dewy sheen on the highest points of the cheekbones. The subdued color and smooth inner glow create an elegant mood without looking overly made up.

To create dimensional cheeks like Ella’s, try a liquid blush in the rosy-beige or nude-peach family. Blend it diagonally from the outer cheekbones toward the front of the cheeks, then tap out the edges thoroughly to soften them. This can balance the empty space on the face while creating natural definition.

@illit_official

Second: a clear pink that brightens only beneath the pupils, like ILLIT’s Wonhee

For a fresh, lovely mood, ILLIT’s cheek makeup is worth referencing.

Wonhee softly diffused a bright pink shade across the front of the cheeks beneath the eyes, rather than focusing on the outer cheekbones. She kept the blush edges blurred and left a subtle sheen at the center of the cheekbones, creating the impression of a natural flush rising from within the skin.

Concentrating the color at the center of the face draws attention to the front of the cheeks and the eyes, making the features look more defined. In particular, the clear pink cheeks contrasted with Wonhee’s black hair and brightened her face, emphasizing her signature pure and lively image.

To recreate Wonhee’s look, dispense the liquid blush onto the back of your hand first rather than applying a large amount directly to the face. Pick up a thin layer with a puff, tap it in a rounded shape from beneath the pupils toward the front of the cheeks, and use the remaining product to lightly soften only the outer edges. Applying it too broadly toward the sides of the nose can make the center of the face look crowded, so keep the area focused beneath the pupils.

@rescene_official

Third: coral pink that fills the front of the cheeks in a rounded shape, like RESCENE’s Woni

RESCENE’s Woni completed a lovely, lively look by concentrating coral pink on the front cheekbones and the center of the cheeks.

Rather than extending the blush toward the outer cheekbones, she applied it in a rounded shape to the front of the cheeks beneath the eyes, making them look naturally plump. The dewy sheen at the center of the cheekbones further enhanced the fullness and dimension of the front of the cheeks.

Woni’s blush technique also avoids a sharp boundary between color and shine. As a result, the makeup does not feel heavy even when the color is relatively vivid. The warm blend of pink and coral adds vitality to the face and emphasizes a cute mood. To highlight the front of the cheeks like Woni, apply a small amount of soft pink or coral liquid blush beneath the pupils and tap it in using circular motions.

For an even dewier inner glow, add a small amount of clear balm highlighter to the front cheekbones after the blush has set. However, applying it too broadly can make the skin look greasy, so lightly place it only on the center of the cheekbones where the light hits.

The mood of inner-glow cheek makeup depends not only on placement but also on the formula. We selected three liquid blushes that build transparently without becoming stiff or dry on the skin.

Dear Dahlia ‘Petal Drop Liquid Blush’ (Dear Dahlia product page on MUSINSA)

1. Dear Dahlia ‘Petal Drop Liquid Blush’

Dear Dahlia’s ‘Petal Drop Liquid Blush’ is a hydrating serum-type product. Its fluid formula spreads thinly across the skin and builds clearly rather than becoming patchy, even when layered several times.

One layer creates a natural flush, while several layers can produce a more vivid color.

It is worth considering if you want cheek color and radiance to blend naturally into the skin rather than leaving a distinct blush edge.

AMUSE ‘Dew Serum Liquid Blush’ (AMUSE website)

2. AMUSE ‘Dew Serum Liquid Blush’

AMUSE’s ‘Dew Serum Liquid Blush’ consists of five shimmer-free shades and three cheeklighters with added shimmer.

The shimmer-free shades can be used alone to create a clear flush, while the cheeklighters are ideal for layering over blush to emphasize radiance.

Apply the shimmer-free blush thinly first, then add a small amount of cheeklighter to the center of the cheekbones. This creates inner-glow cheek makeup with soft color edges and radiance that comes alive in the light.

tooq Mul Cream & Liquid Watercolor Blusher (tooq website; tooq Mul Cream Watercolor Blusher on the left)

3. tooq ‘Mul Cream Watercolor Blusher’

The defining features of tooq’s ‘Mul Cream Watercolor Blusher’ are its water-infused texture and clear color payoff that becomes more translucent as it is tapped in.

In particular, W06 Mocha Pop is a muted mocha-rose shade that works well for creating a deep, sophisticated cheek look like Ella’s. W07 Freckle is a neutral peach-pink shade that pairs well with makeup designed to add vitality to the front of the cheeks, like Wonhee’s or Woni’s.

Ultimately, the key to inner-glow blush is not making the entire face look shiny.

Build liquid blush in small amounts, and leave the radiance only on the highest points of the cheekbones to bring out both a clear flush and dimension.

From sophisticated diagonal cheek makeup to lovely looks focused on the front of the cheeks, try adjusting the color and placement according to the image you want to create.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.