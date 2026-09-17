Washed Your Hair, but It's Greasy Again? Try 'Hair Vinegar' to Control Scalp Oil

Yves Rocher Hair Vinegar (the Yves Rocher website)

You wash your hair in the morning, but by afternoon, the hair at your crown has gone limp. Your bangs quickly clump together, and your hair starts to look greasy even though you washed it thoroughly. For people with oily scalps, this can be a concern several times a day.

Instead of simply switching shampoos, you can add another product to your scalp-care routine. Hair vinegar has recently become a common feature among hair-care products. Despite its name, hair vinegar is designed to care for the scalp and hair, rather than being ordinary vinegar applied to the head. It is generally a liquid product used on the scalp after shampooing, with a light and refreshing feel.

Hair vinegar has attracted attention because it allows people to target scalp concerns that are difficult to manage with shampoo alone. When sebum from the scalp gets onto the hair, the strands can easily clump together and become limp over time. Sweat, outdoor dust and styling products can add to the problem, making the hair feel heavy in no time.

Hair vinegar is used after washing the hair with shampoo. An appropriate amount is applied evenly to the scalp and massaged in, while rinsing instructions and recommended amounts vary by product. Unlike products applied to the hair between shampooing and conditioning, hair vinegar focuses on caring for the scalp itself.

The features emphasized also differ from product to product. Some focus on controlling scalp oil and sebum, while others highlight deep cleansing, soothing the scalp, fragrance or a fresh finish. This is why consumers should choose a hair vinegar product based on their specific scalp concerns.

Among the hair vinegar products sold in South Korea, those from French beauty brand Yves Rocher are also well known. The lineup includes Raspberry Shine, Moringa Refresh and Algae Purifying, with each product focusing on different aspects of care, such as scalp oil, shine and fragrance.

Yves Rocher ambassador All Day Project (Grace's website)

Yves Rocher's hair vinegar was also introduced through the 'ALL DAY Scalp Purification Project,' conducted with All Day Project last April. The campaign highlighted the need for scalp care by focusing on sebum and fine dust that accumulate throughout the day. Idols also took part and showcased their individual hair-care routines.

When choosing a hair vinegar product, focus less on its name and more on the scalp concern it is designed to address. If your crown becomes greasy and your hair quickly goes limp in the afternoon, look for products that emphasize sebum or oil-control care. If you are more concerned about accumulated impurities or a fresh, clean feeling, consider products promoted for deep cleansing. Products that highlight fragrance or shine are also available for those who care about the finish after shampooing.

It is difficult to address every scalp concern with shampoo alone. Even for the same person, scalp condition can change with the season or lifestyle, and hair may become greasy more quickly than usual during periods of increased sweating and sebum production. As a result, products designed for specific scalp conditions, such as scalp tonics, scalp-scal­ing products and hair vinegar, have increasingly appeared alongside shampoos.

Yves Rocher Hair Vinegar (the Yves Rocher website)

If you are concerned that your hair goes limp by afternoon despite washing it in the morning, consider adding a hair-care product that helps manage scalp oil rather than simply changing shampoos. Hair vinegar can also be selected according to the concerns that matter most to you, whether that is scalp oil, a fresh cleansing feel or fragrance.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.