The Key to NINGNING's Makeup: Balancing Intensity and Keeping a Glamorous, Heavy Look from Feeling Overwhelming

@imnotningning

Eyeliner, glitter, full lashes, and a vivid lip—high-impact elements frequently appear in NINGNING's makeup looks.

When looking at NINGNING's makeup, the first impression is often one of glamour. Yet it is surprisingly rare for her to fill the entire face with the same intensity and define every feature equally.

On days when she defines her eyes more intensely, she often tones down her lip color. When she wears a vivid lip, she may use less color on her eyelids.

There are also times when both the eyes and lips are heavily made up. Even then, the eyeliner remains defined while the eyeshadow is kept in a shade that does not stand out too sharply against the skin, or the edges of the lips are softened to balance the intensity.

The feature that catches the eye first on NINGNING's face changes from look to look. Some days, it is the outer corner of her eyes; on others, it is her shimmering eyelids or her red lips. This is why her makeup does not look overly complicated, despite featuring so many glamorous elements.

@imnotningning

Let's start with the eye makeup. One recurring feature of NINGNING's eye looks is the sharply defined outer eye area and lash roots.

After filling in the gaps between her lashes, she extends the eyeliner outward along the outer corners to emphasize the horizontal length of her eyes. However, she does not spread dark eyeshadow broadly up to the brow bone. As a result, her eyes look defined without the entire area around them appearing dark and heavy.

Her lashes serve the same purpose. The roots are made dense and dark, while the ends are separated so that each strand remains visible and helps define the eye's shape.

Even when she emphasizes her lower lashes, they are often kept separated with visible gaps between the strands. The eyeliner and lashes are clearly dark, but the skin showing between them creates breathing room around the eyes and keeps the look from feeling heavy.

Her smoky makeup also tends to extend outward toward the outer corners and along the lower lash line, rather than spreading color widely around the eyes. This elongated shape enhances NINGNING's signature long, lifted eye look.

Glitter is applied mainly to areas that catch the light, such as the inner corners, the center of the lids above the pupils, and the middle of the under-eye area.

On days when she uses chunky glitter in particular, she may tone down the surrounding eyeshadow with calm shades such as beige or grayish brown. Rather than layering multiple colors, the look adds texture over the shading. Conversely, when the eyeshadow color is vivid, the glitter may be applied over a smaller area.

If bold glitter feels difficult to wear in everyday makeup, it is better to choose just one area. Select the spot that will catch the light first when you move your face.

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What about the cheeks? In NINGNING's makeup, blush is used to coordinate the overall tone between the eyes and lips.

With smoky makeup, she often uses muted rose or beige tones. With brighter makeup, she opts for pink hues. Overall, she tends to choose a cheek color with a tone that suits the makeup concept. She also frequently creates a finish that looks as though the color has melted into the skin.

On days when both the eyes and lips are vivid, the blush becomes even more subtle. Only enough color to preserve a natural flush is left, while a broad area of the cheekbones remains bare. Conversely, when the eye makeup is light, the blush appears slightly more defined and adds vitality.

The important point is not simply to apply blush lightly, but to avoid introducing a new tone on the cheeks that is not used in the eyeshadow or lip color. When similar color families are repeated across the face, the overall impression does not look complicated, even if each individual color is intense.

@imnotningning

In her lip makeup, the contrast between the lips and her neatly defined eyes stands out. In other words, even on days when her lip color is vivid, the eyeliner and lashes still retain a strong presence. The key is to make the eyes read as "lines" and the lips as "color." Both the eyes and lips are defined, but they are not emphasized in the "same way."

She also does not always outline her lips with a perfectly straight, sharp line. The edges are softened slightly, while another layer of color is added to the inner lips so that the red does not look disconnected from the rest of the face. On days when she wears a glossy lip, she reduces the shine around the eyes. When glitter is the focus, she may pair it with a lip in a relatively subdued texture.

If you want to wear intense eye makeup and a bold lip like NINGNING, adjust the texture and coverage before worrying about color. If the eyes are wide and sparkling, soften the lip edges. If the lips are vivid and glossy, keep the eyelids more subdued.

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In short, NINGNING's makeup does not become sophisticated by removing its glamorous elements one by one. Instead, each element is given an appropriate role and proportion on the face.

When the eyeliner is long and defined, leave the eyelids slightly bare. When the glitter sparkles, tone down the color on the cheeks. And on days when you wear a vivid red lip, let the eyes remain primarily as lines. When one feature takes center stage, try reducing one of the others in terms of color, coverage, or shine.

If trying bold, intense makeup from the start feels difficult or overwhelming, choose one focal point among the eyes, cheeks, and lips. Then adjust the colors and textures of the remaining areas.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.