Keep Your Makeup Fresh from the Morning Commute to the End of the Workday with These Touch-Up Essentials

It is not easy to keep the makeup you carefully applied in the morning looking perfect all day.

Oil begins to build up around the nose, while the area around the lips starts to look patchy. Mascara transfers beneath the eyes, and the crisp eyeliner you drew in the morning gradually smudges. Applying more cushion foundation over a worn-down base can easily leave your complexion looking heavy.

That is when the makeup touch-up essentials in your pouch come in handy. This is also why touch-up products have become increasingly specialized. There are pads for removing patchy base makeup, sticks for cleaning up smudged eye makeup, concealers for covering only the areas that need it, and sebum-control cushions for reducing shine.

Here are some makeup touch-up products worth carrying when you head out.

celimax “Makeup Touch-Up Pads” (celimax official website)

1. celimax “Makeup Touch-Up Pads,” for tidying up patchy base makeup

If your base makeup has clumped around the sides of your nose or mouth, it is better to remove the patchy areas before applying more makeup over them.

celimax “Makeup Touch-Up Pads” are portable cleansing pads designed for makeup touch-ups. According to celimax, they use micellar cleansing technology and contain hyaluronic acid and glacial water.

They are also easy to use. Wipe away clumped makeup with the embossed front, then smooth the skin’s texture with the soft back. Gently pat the remaining moisture into the skin before reapplying base makeup only to the areas where it has been removed.

The pads are also individually packaged, which makes them convenient to carry. Instead of bringing all 30 pads with you, you can place only the number you need that day in your pouch.

However, if your skin feels tight after wiping it with a pad, it is better to apply a thin layer of cream or moisturizer before putting on base makeup.

OLIVE YOUNG “Makeup Touch-Up Sticks” (OLIVE YOUNG official website)

2. OLIVE YOUNG “Makeup Touch-Up Sticks,” for precisely fixing smudged eyeliner

Eye makeup can break down just as easily as base makeup. When mascara leaves marks beneath the eyes or the tail of your eyeliner smudges, you may instinctively reach for a cotton swab. The problem is that rubbing with a regular cotton swab can also remove the surrounding makeup you wanted to keep.

OLIVE YOUNG’s “Makeup Touch-Up Sticks” are useful for cleaning up these small areas. Their main advantage is that they let you wipe away only the smudged part without disturbing the rest of your makeup.

OLIVE YOUNG’s official online store sells a set containing 30 touch-up sticks and a portable case. You can transfer only as many as you need into the case, and since each stick is disposable, you can throw it away immediately after use.

They are particularly useful when you do not need to redo your entire makeup but are bothered by one or two noticeably smudged areas.

NAMING “Skin Fit Concealer Brush” (NAMING official website)

3. NAMING “Skin Fit Concealer Brush,” for covering only the areas you have cleaned up

Once you have removed patchy base makeup and smudged makeup, it is time to fill in only the areas that have been left bare.

Rather than applying another layer of cushion foundation across your entire face, use a small amount of concealer around the sides of your nose and mouth or on areas where blemishes have become visible. This lets you touch up your makeup without significantly altering the complexion you created in the morning.

NAMING’s “Skin Fit Concealer Brush” is available in three shades: Fair, Ivory, and Peach Beige. NAMING says the product can provide coverage ranging from light to full.

It also has a built-in brush, so there is no need to carry a separate concealer tool. Apply a small amount to areas cleaned with a touch-up pad or stick, then gently soften the edges. To avoid making your base makeup look heavy, focus on the areas you want to cover rather than spreading the concealer over a wide area.

The new approach to makeup touch-ups: apply less overall and focus only on the areas that need it.

The key to a makeup touch-up is not recreating your entire face as if you were applying makeup from scratch. Remove what has become patchy, wipe away what has smudged, and fill in only the areas that have been left bare.

There is no need to carry all four products, either. Consider whether the area around your mouth often becomes patchy or whether your eye makeup tends to smudge, then choose the product that serves the role you need most.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.