Like Rosé and Natty: How to Use Lip Pencils These Days

@roses_are_rosie

Lip pencils are making a comeback in lip makeup, which used to be completed with just a lip tint or lipstick.

In the past, lip pencils were mainly used to sharply define the lip contour. These days, they are used to slightly extend the natural lip line for added volume, even out the color around the lips, and soften the edges to refine the overall shape.

From a softly blurred overlined lip like Rosé's to a glossy lip like Natty of KISS OF LIFE, created by enlarging the lips and adding gloss, there are many ways to use them.

Even with the same lip pencil, the overall mood can change considerably depending on where and how it is applied. Here's a look at how lip pencils are being used these days.

@roses_are_rosie

First: a blurred overlined lip with softened edges, like Rosé's

The first thing that stands out in Rosé's lip makeup is the soft, naturally diffused lip line rather than a sharply defined outline.

Overlining does not mean drawing a distinct line outside the lips. Extend the line only about 1–2 mm beyond the natural lip line, then gently diffuse the pencil's edges with your finger or a lip brush. Choosing a rose- or nude-toned lip pencil that does not strongly contrast with your lip color can prevent the outline from looking disconnected.

Rather than enlarging the entire lip, try extending the line slightly outward only around areas that need more volume, such as the Cupid's bow and the center of the lower lip. Keep the corners of the mouth close to their natural line so the result does not look excessively overlined.

When the edges are sufficiently diffused, as with Rosé's look, the line is almost invisible. However, a faint shadow remains around the lips, making their shape appear more defined than before.

If you want an effortless lip look like Rosé's, shape the lips with a pencil first, then lightly layer on a lip color in a similar tone.

@natty_0530

Second: add gloss to a clearly overlined lip for a volume boost, like Natty

While Rosé's style focuses on diffusing the lip pencil's edges, Natty's look more actively emphasizes lip size and shine.

Draw the line just outside the natural lip contour to slightly enlarge the overall shape, focusing especially on the Cupid's bow and the center of the lower lip to emphasize fullness.

Adding gloss creates a completely different mood. The key is to concentrate the shine on areas that look fuller when they catch the light, such as the Cupid's bow and the center of the lower lip, rather than applying a thick layer over the entire mouth.

Using a lip color such as nude pink or rose, which blends naturally with the original lip line, makes the boundary between the lip pencil and the main color less noticeable.

The recent glossy-lip trend is also moving away from fully coating the lips in gloss. Instead, it emphasizes the lips' texture and volume with a sheer shine.

If you want a statement lip like Natty's, first define the outline with a lip pencil and fill in the color. Then finish by applying gloss only to the center.

@natty_0530

Lip pencils are not used only for overlining. They can also help when you are concerned about lip discoloration.

If the edges of your lips are relatively dark or your natural lip color is strong, first tidy the border with a pencil that matches your skin tone or lip color. You can then apply your lip product.

Of course, a lip pencil does not actually remove lip pigmentation. It conceals darker areas with makeup so that the overall lip color appears more even.

There is no need to extend the lip line significantly. Lightly tidy only the darker areas or blurred edges, then add lip color or gloss to the center to create a much cleaner-looking lip shape.

Lip pencils now appear to be evolving beyond simple tools for outlining the lips into products that help shape the look you want. Diffuse the line for a soft, overlined lip like Rosé's, or define it a little more and add gloss for a voluminous look like Natty's. Why not experiment with a style that suits you and creates the effect you want?

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.