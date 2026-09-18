'Bare Nails' Are Trending... DIY Nude-Tone Nails for Neat-Looking Fingertips

Instead of being flashy, keep it clean: The latest nail trend is 'nude tones'

Amid the flashy colors and oversized embellishments that once made nails stand out, 'bare nails' and 'clean nails,' which highlight the natural color of the nails, are gaining popularity. Nude beige or milky pink can be applied in a thin layer to blend into the skin, or a clear glossy finish can be added to create a neat look. The focus is on making natural nails appear slightly clearer and smoother.

Celebrity nail looks these days also increasingly favor short, neatly trimmed nails with subtle color over designs featuring bold embellishments or magnetic gel polish. This reflects the growing popularity of a beauty style centered on looking polished in even the smallest details, including the skin, hair and nails, rather than appearing heavily made up.

Nude tones also work well with a wide range of clothing and makeup colors. They can look neat on a day at the office and add a subtle glow to the fingertips for an appointment, making them a practical choice for everyday nails.

There are many products that can help you create nude-tone nails at home without visiting a nail salon. Depending on the condition of your nails, how long you want the look to last and your budget, you can choose from a nail strengthener, gel nail polish or press-on nail tips.

ohora Milk Syrup Nail Strengthener in Earl Grey (ohora official website)

First, for damaged nails: ohora Nail Strengthener

If your nails have become thin from frequent nail art or you are concerned about an uneven surface, ohora's nail strengthener line is worth considering.

Among them, the Milk Syrup Nail Strengthener comes in a natural nude color with a sheer finish that lets the original nail color show through. It can create the delicate look characteristic of 'bare nails.'

ohora describes its nail strengthener as a product for strengthening and caring for the nails. Depending on the color, it can add a subtle tint and shine, making the fingertips look neat without a separate design. It suits those who find colored nails too much but do not want to go completely bare.

Daiso TITA Gel Nail Polish in Vanilla Cream (Daiso official website)

Second, if value for money matters: Daiso nails

If you are reluctant to spend a lot on DIY nails, you can start with products sold at Daiso. They are relatively accessible when regular salon visits are difficult or when you want to try nude-tone nails casually.

For a nude-tone color, TITA Gel Nail Polish in Vanilla Cream is one option. Described as a calm, creamy shade, it adds a soft mood to the fingertips without making the color look too pronounced.

A single coat can create a neat look, while additional thin coats allow you to adjust the intensity. Its biggest appeal is that it lets you try clean nails, featuring only color and shine without elaborate embellishments, at a relatively low cost.

DASHING DIVA Nail Tips in Oat Beige (DASHING DIVA official website)

Third, for a short-term look: DASHING DIVA nail tips

If you want to wear nail color only for a short period before an important appointment or event, you can use adhesive DASHING DIVA nail tips. They let you apply the desired shape and design immediately, without repeatedly applying and drying layers of polish.

DASHING DIVA offers nail tips in a variety of colors and designs, including MAGIC PRESS. Among them, Oat Beige is described as an everyday syrup-style nail look in a soft nude beige shade. It is a good choice when you want to unify the length and shape of your nails without making them look overly decorated.

Because they are applied directly, these tips are convenient for wearing nails briefly for an important occasion or for people who like to change their color and design frequently. Choose tips that fit your nails, and thoroughly remove oil and moisture before application to reduce lifting.

So how can you keep nude-tone nails looking their best?

Because nude-tone nail designs are relatively simple, the length and shape of the nails, as well as the condition of the cuticles, can stand out more. Before applying color, match the nail lengths and tidy up hangnails and the area around the cuticles to achieve a more polished finish.

It is also a good idea to moisturize with hand cream or cuticle oil so the skin around the nails does not look dry. Apply polish in thin layers, adding more as needed, to reduce clumping and create a clear, sheer color.

'Bare nails' stand out through restrained color and shine amid more elaborate designs. It remains to be seen whether the look will become an enduring nail trend rather than a passing fad.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.