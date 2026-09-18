The Secret Behind Idol and Actor Makeup? Beauty Products Found at Makeup Shops

What products are used for idols' glamorous stage makeup and actors' clean, natural looks? At makeup shops that work with countless brands and products, what items do artists actually choose?

Videos featuring makeup artists and official brand materials reveal the names of various products, from sun care and concealer to blush and lip products. Rather than simply listing the items, we looked at which step of the makeup routine each product was used in and what kind of look it was chosen to create.

FROMRIER Vegan EGF Cica Water Sun Ampoule (fromrier official website)

First: fromrier's sun ampoule for a dewy complexion before makeup

The quality of base makeup depends on the condition of the skin before foundation is applied. If the skin is dry or flaky, the base may not adhere evenly.

fromrier's 'FROMRIER Vegan EGF Cica Water Sun Ampoule' is an ampoule-type sunscreen used before makeup. fromrier introduces it as a 'makeup-friendly sun ampoule,' suggesting that it was designed with a hydrating application and the base makeup applied afterward in mind.

If you are concerned about your skin feeling tight after applying sunscreen or your base makeup pilling, this product may be worth considering as a hydrating sun-care step before makeup.

DEAR.A Concealer Palette (DEAR.A official website)

Second: a clean complexion with the DEAR.A Concealer Palette

Looking at actors' skin on screen, blemishes and redness appear covered, but the skin does not look heavily coated. This is where concealer can be especially useful. Rather than applying multiple layers of base products across the entire face, carefully correcting only the areas that need coverage can create a relatively natural complexion.

The DEAR.A Concealer Palette, in particular, can be useful for covering dark circles under the eyes thanks to its hydrating formula. It can also be used when you want to correct only specific areas, such as the under-eye area or blemishes, while preserving the skin's natural texture.

The eye area moves more than other parts of the face, making dryness easier to notice. Applying concealer too thickly can cause it to settle into lines or appear flaky. With this product as well, it is better to apply a small amount at a time, starting with the darkest areas of the under-eye circles, rather than applying a large amount all at once.

Third: vivid cheeks in idol music videos with Huda Beauty

In idol makeup, blush can determine the overall mood of the face just as much as eyeliner or lip color. Music videos and photo shoots, in particular, often use more highly saturated shades than everyday makeup so that the cheeks retain a lively look under the lights.

Huda Beauty's 'Blush Filter Blurring Blushlighters Palette' was introduced by Kits, a makeup artist who appeared on the YouTube channel 'Hemeko—Beauty Experts' Stories.' The artist explained that it is a blush used for idol music videos and photo shoots.

Rather than creating a subtle, naturally flushed look, the product leaves a distinct color on the cheeks. If you want to make blush the key point of your makeup, as in an idol photo shoot, apply a small amount to the center of the cheeks and blend out the edges.

Applying it broadly from the start may make the color appear stronger than expected, so it is better to remove some of the product from the brush and build it up in several layers.

NAMING. High Dew Lip Glaze (NAMING. official website)

Fourth: a natural-looking lip that appears barely there with NAMING.

Actors' makeup often features lips enhanced with a muted color and a dewy sheen rather than completely covering the lips' natural tone with a strong shade.

NAMING.'s 'High Dew Lip Glaze' was developed with the participation of an artist from the Wiwi Atelier makeup studio. According to the brand's product page, the artist's input was incorporated into the development process so that the kind of lip look seen at professional makeup studios could be easily recreated in everyday life.

NAMING. highlights a 'lukewarm color mood' that leans neither too cool nor too warm. The brand emphasizes a muted shade that blends with the lips' natural color and a hydrating texture. When applied thinly across the lips, the color and shine do not stand out excessively. For a more dimensional look, apply one layer all over the lips and then add a small amount only to the center.

How you use a product matters as much as the product itself

The application methods shared by makeup artists show that the amount and placement of a product are just as important as its name.

Even when using the same product, the result can vary depending on the concept of the shoot and the desired image. If you want to take inspiration from celebrity makeup, it is helpful to look beyond the product names and also note where and how much product the artist used.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.