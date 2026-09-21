The Key Difference in Kim Chaewon's Bob Turns Out to Be the Bangs and Side Strands, Not the Length

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One of the images that comes to mind when people think of Kim Chaewon is her bob. The black hair cut short around her jawline, along with her bangs, has become her signature look since her debut with LE SSERAFIM.

But photos of Kim Chaewon show that her bob does not look exactly the same every time. When she wears full, dense bangs, her eyes stand out first; when she reveals her forehead, her facial contours and jawline are emphasized. Leaving strands in front of her ears creates a softer look, while tucking both sides behind her ears clearly reveals her face and neck.

The difference comes less from a few centimeters of length than from how the hair near her face is styled. To properly understand Kim Chaewon's bob, look beyond its overall shape and pay attention to the amount of bang hair, the side strands, and the way the ends are arranged.

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First, the amount of bangs matters more than their length

The first thing that catches the eye in Kim Chaewon's bob is her bangs. When the bangs fall close to her eyebrows and are kept relatively full, attention is drawn to her eyes and brows. The cute, lively mood characteristic of a short bob also becomes more pronounced.

By contrast, allowing the forehead to show through between the strands keeps the upper part of the face from looking stuffy. On days when she sweeps her bangs to the side, her normally covered eyebrows and forehead are revealed, creating a calmer impression. The bob remains the same length, but changing only the bangs shifts the focal point of the face.

There is another detail to note: in Kim Chaewon's bob, the hair on both sides of her bangs gradually gets longer as it follows the face, flowing into the side strands. This connection softens the strong impression created by short bangs.

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Second, pay attention to how much hair is left in front of the ears

Tucking a bob behind the ears may seem like a small change, but it significantly alters how much of the face is exposed. When both sides are tucked back, the cheeks, jaw, and neck are left uncovered. Earrings, necklaces, and the neckline of an outfit also become more visible, so the hair does not compete with heavily embellished clothing for stage or event styling.

Leaving side strands in front of the ears creates a different mood. The hair falling beside the cheeks extends toward the jaw, softly framing the edges of the face. Both sides can be left down, but tucking only one side behind the ear is also a frequently used option. It reveals one side of the face while leaving hair on the other, preventing the bob from looking overly neat.

If you want to create a bob tucked behind the ear like Kim Chaewon's, you do not need to move all the side hair back. Leaving a few short strands around the temples and sideburn area can keep the area around the face from looking too bare.

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Third, do not curl the ends into a rounded shape

Bob hair is often styled by curling the ends inward. However, if every end curves toward the chin, the shape can become overly round, creating a mushroom-like style or making the hair look heavy.

Kim Chaewon's bob is sometimes styled with the ends straightened or with only a few strands flicked outward. Keeping the hair close to the face relatively smooth while directing only the ends around the neck outward brings out the advantages of a short cut.

Because the ends point in slightly different directions whenever she turns or moves her head, her hair does not look like a single solid mass, even on stage.

When the ends are straightened neatly, the bob's cut line stands out. Conversely, lightly tousled ends work well with a more relaxed casual look. That is why the same-length bob can create so many different moods.

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Fourth, keep volume at the sides of the face rather than at the crown

Kim Chaewon's bob is far from a style that adds significant height at the crown. Instead, it leaves a little space around the cheeks and ears so the side hair does not lie completely flat against the face. The top is kept smooth, while fullness is added only near the jaw to preserve the shape of the bob.

Especially when one side is tucked behind the ear, flattening the side hair on the other side as well can make the two sides of the face look unbalanced. In that case, slightly lifting the roots on the loose side or flicking the ends outward can keep the look natural, even if the two sides are not identical.

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Ultimately, it is not one specific length that has made Kim Chaewon's bob her signature style. She makes small changes each time in how much of her forehead to reveal, which strands to leave in front of her ears, and which direction to give the ends. That is how she can maintain a similar black bob while showing a different side of herself in every photo and on every stage.

If you want to recreate Kim Chaewon's bob, it is better to prepare photos showing both the bangs and the side profile rather than bringing only one front-facing photo to the salon. Instead of simply saying, "Please cut it to my jawline," show the stylist specifically how much bang hair you want, how long the strands in front of the ears should be, and which direction you want the ends to point. This will help you get closer to the bob shown in the photos.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.