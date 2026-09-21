No Need to Buy a Gua Sha Separately? More Products Add “Massage Functions” to Cosmetics

PROU Blue Energy Gel Gua Sha Cleanser (PROU website)

Skincare routines often involve applying a serum or cream and then using a gua sha tool to massage the face or body. Recently, products that combine cosmetics with massage functions have also been launched as alternatives to separate gua sha tools. These include cleansing products with gua sha-shaped heads and body serum containers fitted with massage balls.

The key feature is that the products have been redesigned to allow users to massage their skin while applying cosmetics. Users can add a rolling motion during cleansing or body care without having to prepare a separate tool.

PROU’s Blue Energy Gel Gua Sha Cleanser combines cleansing and gua sha functions. Its curved gua sha head allows users to roll it over their face while cleansing. The mildly acidic gel cleanser contains centella, houttuynia cordata, and azulene, and comes in a 130 mL size.

Unlike conventional cleansers, the product has a gua sha head built into it, so users can apply it without taking out a separate massage tool. It is an example of a product redesigned to combine cleansing and rolling in a single step.

BONCEPT Vita C Brightening Shot Body Gua Sha Serum (Daiso Mall)

Similar products can also be found in the body care category. BONCEPT offers products including the Retinol Firming Shot Body Gua Sha Serum, D-Panthenol Repair Shot Body Gua Sha Serum, and Vita C Brightening Shot Body Gua Sha Serum.

BONCEPT’s body gua sha serums feature containers fitted with massage balls. Users can roll the massage ball over their skin while applying the serum. The product line highlights different ingredients, including retinol, D-panthenol, and vitamin C.

Although PROU’s cleanser and BONCEPT’s body serums differ in their areas of use and product types, they share the feature of adding a massage function to cosmetics. PROU incorporates a gua sha head into the cleansing step, while BONCEPT applies a massage ball to its body serum containers. Instead of using a separate tool, users can roll the product over their skin while applying the cosmetic.

These products differ in that they simplify the process of using cosmetics and massage tools separately. Previously, users had to prepare a separate gua sha after applying a cleanser or serum. Products with integrated massage functions allow them to roll the tool over their skin during the cosmetic application step.

However, the addition of a massage function does not mean that these products can completely replace separate gua sha tools. The shape and size of the head, as well as the areas of use, vary by product, and the instructions may also differ. Consumers should also check the ingredients and intended use of the cosmetic itself, in addition to its massage function.

Consumers now have the option of choosing cosmetics with integrated massage functions, rather than purchasing a separate gua sha tool to add to their skincare routine. As cosmetic formats continue to diversify, from cleansing products to body serums, more products are emerging that add massage motions to cleansing and moisturizing routines.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.