If Your Face Is Puffy Every Morning, Take Note of MIYEON's Routine

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Waking up to a noticeably puffy face in the mirror after eating ramen before bed is a familiar experience. On mornings when the eyelids look swollen and the jawline seems less defined, anxiety can set in if an important appointment is coming up. Even with the same makeup routine as usual, the face can look somehow different. At times like these, you may want to reduce the puffiness before covering it with makeup.

MIYEON of i-dle has also shared her own routine for managing facial puffiness. Appearing on YouTube's "117 – Sungchan's Eterview" last July, MIYEON said she drinks red bean tea in the morning. On days when the puffiness is more severe, she drinks green tea or gives herself a gua sha massage. She also said that she makes sure to get potassium on days when she eats salty food. Even though she enjoys ramen, she maintains her own routine for managing puffiness.

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Beyond the routine MIYEON shared, there are various ways to manage morning puffiness. You can try drinking tea, gently massaging your face, or using cold stimulation as part of a cooling-care routine, depending on your lifestyle. If the area around your eyes or cheeks looks particularly swollen, starting with simple cooling care may be a good option.

Placing a towel soaked in cold water over the eye area for a short time is a common cooling-care method. Mayo Clinic also recommends cold compresses as a way to manage under-eye puffiness. It is easy to try at home without any special beauty tools and can temporarily soothe the eye area, which may look puffy in the morning.

In recent years, a wider range of beauty tools has become available to make cooling care more convenient. Massage rollers and cooling sticks that are chilled in the refrigerator before being used on the face are among the most common options. UIQ's "Cryo Cooling Massager" is also designed to be chilled before use on the face. It can be used when you want to care for the face along its contours instead of using a cold towel.

Combining cooling care with a gentle facial massage is another option. The gua sha that MIYEON mentioned is also a home-care tool that can be used at home. Cleveland Clinic explains that facial lymphatic drainage massage may help temporarily reduce puffiness. When using a gua sha, apply cream or oil to reduce friction, then gently sweep the tool along the jawline and around the cheeks.

If you are not familiar with gua sha, you can start with a hand massage. After cleansing, gently sweep from the center of the face outward while applying your skin-care products, or lightly massage around the jawline. It is important to use pressure that feels comfortable rather than rubbing vigorously. You can easily add this step to your morning skin-care routine without purchasing a separate tool.

It is also worth examining your habits from the previous day, just as much as your morning routine. Your face may look puffier than usual the day after eating a lot of salty food because high sodium intake can make the body retain water. If you had ramen or a late-night meal, adjust your diet the next day so you do not continue eating salty foods, and make sure to drink enough water.

Your sleep pattern is also related to how your face looks in the morning. A lack of sleep or an irregular sleep schedule can make facial puffiness more noticeable. If you are troubled by an especially puffy face every morning, take a look at your usual sleep habits along with trying morning care such as cooling or massage. Paying attention to the previous day's meals and sleep is also part of a puffiness-management routine.

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There are more ways to manage morning puffiness than you might expect. You can start by drinking tea and using a gua sha like MIYEON, or by soothing the eye area with a cold towel. The key is to find a method that fits your lifestyle rather than trying to follow several routines at once. If your face feels particularly heavy this morning, why not start the day with a cold towel and a gentle massage?

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.