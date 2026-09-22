Four Details That Complete Yeji's Feline Makeup Look

@yezyizhere

When discussing ITZY Yeji's makeup, the terms 'cat-eye' and 'feline look' often come up.

Her slightly upturned outer corners, paired with long, sleek eyeliner, immediately bring a cat to mind. But simply extending the eyeliner is not enough to recreate Yeji's distinctive look.

A closer look at Yeji's makeup photos reveals that her brow tails, lashes, and eye-area shading work together rather than appearing disconnected. They all extend outward in the same direction as the outer corners of her eyes. Instead of exaggerating one feature, adding definition toward the sides of the face helps create the sleekness characteristic of a feline look.

@yezyizhere

Let's start with the eyebrows. Rather than creating a high, rounded arch, Yeji often wears a shape that tapers smoothly toward the temples. Because the ends of her brows do not droop downward, they do not clash awkwardly with her upturned eyeliner.

Instead of filling the entire brow evenly with the same color and intensity, leaving the front relatively light and defining the shape from the middle onward can make the eyes appear longer from side to side.

In other words, in ITZY Yeji's feline look, the eyebrows do more than simply fill in sparse areas. They help determine the overall impression of the eyes.

@yezyizhere

So how should the key element—the eyeliner—be applied?

Apply the liner relatively thinly at the inner corner and center, filling in between the lashes, then gradually lift the line as it approaches the outer corner. Rather than following the natural outer corner exactly, draw it as if extending diagonally from the end of the lower eyelid.

In a past interview, Yeji explained that she draws ITZY's eyeliner above the lash line to convey charisma and strength. Instead of keeping the line pressed tightly against the eye and hidden, she leaves the angle at the end visible even when her eyes are open.

The lashes are also fuller toward the outer corners rather than the center. Lifting the center lashes straight up can make the eyes look larger vertically, while spreading the outer lashes out at a long, diagonal angle makes the eyes appear wider. As the lashes overlap with the end of the eyeliner, the outer corners can look even longer.

@yezyizhere

Yeji's makeup also often leaves the outer-corner triangle area only lightly filled. In other words, using less product helps the eyeliner stand out. Filling the triangle area in black can intensify the eyes, but it may also make the outer corners look thick and heavy.

To maintain the sleek impression seen in Yeji's makeup, it is better to apply only a light brown or gray-brown shade underneath and leave a small gap between the upper and lower lines.

The lower lash line is not heavily drawn around the entire eye, either. The area beneath the iris is kept relatively bright, with only a thin shadow added toward the outer corner. This preserves the eye's horizontally elongated shape without making it look heavily enclosed.

@yezyizhere

The details are not limited to the eye makeup; they also extend to the blush.

Apply it in the same outward direction as the outer corner of the eye. Placing blush in a rounded shape at the center of the cheeks creates a more lovely and gentle mood. By contrast, sweeping it diagonally along the outer cheekbones can make the upturned eyes stand out more.

In ITZY Yeji's dramatic stage makeup, blush and contour are often placed beside the cheekbones rather than at the center of the cheeks. Rose, mauve, or brown shades may also be applied lightly near the eyes to soften the boundary between the blush and eye makeup.

That does not mean applying intense color to both the eyes and cheeks. On days when the eyeliner is bold, the cheek color is toned down; when the blush is the focus, less color is used on the eyelids. This balance maintains the sleekness of a feline look while preventing the makeup from becoming too heavy.

Ultimately, Yeji's feline makeup look is not completed by simply adding a single wing of eyeliner. The details are also hidden in the eyebrows, lashes, and cheeks. The distinctive feline impression comes not from one line of eyeliner, but from the small angles placed throughout the face.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.