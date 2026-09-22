LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae Makeup: The Secret to Defined Eyes Is Under Lashes

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When looking at LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae's makeup, small details catch the eye before glamorous techniques that dramatically enlarge the eyes. Although the eyeliner is not thick and dark shading is not spread broadly across the eyelids, her eyes still look defined.

A closer look at the photos reveals that the key lies in the lashes. The upper eyes are defined with curled lashes and a thin line of eyeliner, while the lower lashes are accentuated one strand at a time to sharpen the eye look.

The eyeliner is applied thinly and close to the lash roots. Rather than extending the outer corners dramatically, it lengthens them only slightly beyond their natural shape. The look defines the eyes without significantly expanding the area covered in black.

The upper lashes are lifted from the roots so the irises remain clearly visible. Because the lashes do not cover the eyes, the overall look appears more open and refreshed. Another notable detail is the space left between the lashes instead of clumping them into a single mass.

This is where the signature detail of Hong Eunchae's makeup—under lashes—comes in. Rather than filling the area beneath the eyes with black, the lower lashes are given presence one strand at a time. The visible skin between the lashes leaves enough negative space to keep the lower eyes defined without making them look heavy or closed in.

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With under lashes, attention does not remain focused only on the upper part of the eyes. Short lines appear beneath the irises, emphasizing both the upper and lower eye areas. This is why the eyes look defined even without extending the eyeliner far outward.

The under-eye fullness is not drawn too heavily either. The area beneath the eyes is kept bright, with subtle shading added below it to bring out the contours. The dark lashes beneath the bright under-eye area make the individual under-lash strands stand out even more clearly.

The eyeshadow adds only minimal shading in beige and light brown tones. Instead of building up dark color across the entire eyelid, the look is kept polished so that the eyeliner and lashes remain the focus.

The eyebrows are also shaped neatly rather than filled in heavily. Strongly defined brows could make the eyeliner and lashes look heavy as well, so the lighter intensity keeps attention on the eyes.

The skin is not finished completely matte; a subtle glow is left around the cheeks and the bridge of the nose. A soft pink blush is lightly diffused from beneath the eyes toward the center of the cheeks, adding a fresh flush to the face.

The lips follow a similar tone. A muted pink is applied in a thin layer and topped with a dewy sheen, softly complementing the definition of the eyes. Because neither the lip line nor a highly saturated color is emphasized, the overall impression remains light.

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The hairstyle also complements the makeup. Bangs that fall close to the eyebrows draw attention toward the eyes, while wispy strands falling on both sides frame the face. The hair at the back is tied up, keeping the area around the face from looking busy.

Ultimately, the key to Hong Eunchae's makeup is not making the eyes look larger. A thin line of eyeliner defines the contours, while curled upper lashes reveal the irises. Below, the under lashes add definition beneath the eyes by accentuating each strand.

That is why the eyes look defined without the use of a lot of color. Under lashes may be a small detail, but they alter the balance between the upper and lower eyes, making the overall impression more distinct.

There are clear takeaways for anyone who finds dark eyeliner or heavy eyeshadow overwhelming. Keep the eyeliner thin, lift the upper lashes clearly, and emphasize the individual lower lashes. Hong Eunchae's makeup completes the eye look through the direction and spacing of the lashes rather than by adding more color.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.