The 'Anti-Blush' Trend Is Taking Off This Fall—Why Not Tone Down the Pink for a While?

@m_kayoung

This fall, the blusher that once flushed the cheeks is taking a step back into the contours of the face.

Over the past few seasons, blusher was the first color to catch the eye on the face. Popular techniques included extending pink tones up to the under-eye area or connecting both cheeks across the bridge of the nose for a sun-kissed effect.

In fall 2026, however, the opposite approach, dubbed 'anti-blush,' is emerging as a new option. The name may make it sound as though blusher is being removed entirely, but the look instead uses low-saturation colors to blur the line between cheek color and contour. In other words, it leaves behind a faint shadow that follows the natural contours of the face.

A similar mood can also be seen in 000000's makeup. On days when all three toned down the color on their cheeks, they balanced the look by leaving enough color around the eyes and lips to keep their faces from appearing pale.

@hoooooyeony

First: Jung Ho-yeon, a cheek look closer to shading than blusher

Instead of flushing the apples of her cheeks pink, Jung Ho-yeon applies a beige-and-brown shade broadly along the cheekbones and blends it naturally into the shading around her eyes. As a result, the cheek color looks more like contouring that defines the face. Because she leaves no vivid flush on her cheeks, her bold brows and elongated eye makeup stand out even more clearly.

In looks paired with nude lips or brown-toned eye makeup, it can be difficult to tell where the blusher ends and the contour begins.

@m_kayoung

Second: Moon Ga-young, cooling down the face with a nude-toned cheek

Moon Ga-young creates a composed impression by reducing the redness in her cheeks and using a nude shade that blends with her skin tone. A nude color close to the skin is applied in a thin layer around the cheekbones, subtly emphasizing only the natural contours of the face.

That does not mean removing all color from the face. Brown shading remains around the eyes, while beige or rose tones are added to the lips to maintain balance and prevent a pale appearance.

It is an easy style to associate with the nude, taupe, and orange-brown shades frequently mentioned in recent anti-blush makeup trends. By using colors close to the skin, it lowers the face's visual warmth by a degree, clearly capturing the essence of anti-blush makeup.

@roses_are_rosie

Third: Rosé, preserving dimension within nude tones

In Rosé's makeup, the eyes, cheeks, and lips are often connected within a single tonal range rather than separated by completely different colors. While she primarily uses low-saturation shades, she also chooses a color that seems to melt into the skin for her cheeks instead of a vivid pink.

The way the cheek color is softly diffused toward the outer cheekbones is also striking. Rather than making the cheeks the focal point, it adds a subtle depth along the outer lines of the face.

Instead, she leaves a little more definition on the eyes and lips. Brown shading defines the eyes, while the edges of the nude lips are softly blurred, creating different levels of intensity across each feature within a similar color palette. That is why the face does not look flat even when the redness in the cheeks is reduced.

So how is 'anti-blush' different from simply leaving blusher out of the makeup?

If blusher is omitted entirely, the even skin tone created with foundation remains intact, creating a clean and restrained impression. However, the higher the coverage of the base, the more flat or lacking in vitality the face may appear.

This is where anti-blush comes in: a thin layer of beige slightly darker than the skin, rose brown, or mauve mixed with gray fills the gap. The key is to choose a medium shade that is redder than contour but duller than conventional blusher.

Where you apply it also matters. If you place it in a circle at the center of the cheekbone, it may look like ordinary blusher even when the color is sheer. Sweep it diagonally from in front of the ear along the cheekbone, then lightly connect only the remaining product on the brush to the outer under-eye area. This softly blurs the boundary between cheek color and facial contour.

This time, we looked at products that can create similar colors and textures, separate from the products actually used by the celebrities.

AGE20's Velvet Haze Blusher (AGE20's website)

1. AGE20's Velvet Haze Blusher 06 Rose Latte Brown

This shade mixes rose with brown to tone down the redness. It spreads with a moisturized finish before setting to a soft matte texture, making it easy to create a hazy connection between the cheeks and the contours of the face.

fwee Mellow Dual Blusher ND01 Lazy Tempo swatch (OLIVE YOUNG website)

2. fwee Mellow Dual Blusher ND01 Lazy Tempo

This dual blusher contains two muted shades. Apply the lighter base color broadly, then layer the darker shade along the outer cheekbones to blur the boundary between blusher and shading.

Rom&nd Better Than Cheek (Rom&nd website)

3. Rom&nd Better Than Cheek C03 Fig Chip

This muted rose-brown shade recalls dried figs. Its color payoff is soft rather than intensely red, making it easy to pair with brown eye makeup.

The products introduced here are not the only options for creating an anti-blush look. The same beige or mauve shades can appear more red or gray depending on your skin tone and base makeup. You can also apply an existing low-saturation blusher in a thin layer or mix a small amount of brown eyeshadow into your cheek color.

Even a shade you might normally avoid for fear of making your face look dull can create an unexpected mood when applied lightly to the outer cheekbones. This fall, step away from familiar pink for a while and try different shades that lower the visual warmth of your cheeks.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.