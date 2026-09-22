Want to Capture Go Youn-jung’s Mood? Why Not Try Drawing Your Eyebrows “This Way”?

@goyounjung

In Go Youn-jung’s makeup looks, her eyebrows do not stand out dramatically. At the same time, they do not look as though they are missing. Why is that?

The inner brow is kept light, while the definition gradually becomes stronger from the middle onward. Rather than filling in the entire brow with the same intensity, adjust the density of the inner brow, middle, and tail, adding strokes only where needed.

The inner brow, close to the space between the eyes, can be kept light enough for the skin to show through. Instead of drawing a perfectly straight starting point, follow the direction in which the natural brow hairs grow and keep the area soft and loose. This prevents the brows from looking thick or clumped together and keeps the space between the eyes from appearing cramped.

However, the mood changes above the pupils. The color becomes slightly deeper, and the sparse areas along the lower edge of the brows are filled in relatively neatly. The line becomes thinner toward the tails, but the length is maintained. In other words, the front is light while the back has a clear shape, so the brow outline does not easily disappear even when the overall color is soft.

If you want a similar look, avoid the habit of starting with a pencil at the inner brow. First fill in the sparse areas in the middle and at the tail, then lightly sweep the remaining color through the inner brow. This helps prevent the starting point from becoming boxy and creates a difference in intensity between the front and back.

@goyounjung

Now let’s look at the most difficult part: shaping the brows. Go Youn-jung’s brows are neither completely straight nor sharply arched.

The line rises gently from the inner brow to the middle, then changes direction softly near the arch. Even at the highest point, it does not bend abruptly. It follows the natural growth pattern of the brow hairs as it gradually rises, then tapers down toward the temples.

The height of the arch matters, but the length of the tail is the key feature of the eyebrow. Although the inner brow is kept light, the rear line is not cut too short. This allows the arch to extend sufficiently to the side and helps define the outer contour of the face.

The tail also tapers down gradually. Rather than bending sharply at the arch, it extends outward before gently lowering. This creates a soft impression without making the brows look droopy.

This feature becomes more noticeable when the eyeliner is extended outward. The outer corner of the eye and the brow tail point in similar directions, making the side of the face appear longer. When the eyeliner is shorter, the intensity of the brow tail is reduced so it does not stand out before the eyes do.

@goyounjung

The color is just as important as the shape of the brows. How should you choose your eyebrow color? Even with black hair, avoid pitch-black brows.

Using black eyebrow color with black hair makes it easy to match the two shades, but it can make the brows look fuller and larger than they really are. Go Youn-jung’s brows are defined in a slightly lighter color, which creates a lighter look even against black hair.

Rather than making the hair and brows exactly the same color, choose a shade with enough contrast to keep the brows from looking heavy on the face. The key is to find a middle-ground color that is neither excessively lighter nor heavier than the hair.

If you want a look similar to Go Youn-jung’s, it is easier to choose your eyebrow color based on your roots rather than the overall color of your hair. With black hair, a dark brown mixed with gray works better than pure black; with warm brown hair, try a neutral brown with minimal red undertones.

@goyounjung

The individual brow hairs are not defined by a prominent, straight outline either. The upper edge in particular looks as though the natural growth pattern has been preserved, rather than enclosed by a drawn line. Ultimately, the direction in which the brows grow is not forcibly changed.

When filling sparse areas, it is better to add several short strokes than to draw one long line. Fill the lower edge and tail first, then use less product on the upper edge to avoid creating a thick outline. Instead of layering more color onto the inner brow, use a spoolie brush to loosen any clumps.

The amount of brow mascara you use also requires some attention. If too much product is left on the wand, even lightly drawn brows can quickly become dark. Remove the excess at the opening of the tube, then sweep over the hairs just once. This sets their direction while preserving the space between the brows.

@goyounjung

In Go Youn-jung’s natural makeup looks, more of the space between the natural brow hairs remains visible. The inner brow is kept light, almost as though it has not been touched, while only the gaps in the middle and at the tail are connected.

On days when the eye makeup is slightly more intense, the middle and tail of the brows may also look a little more defined than usual. Even then, the inner brow is not filled in heavily, which prevents the area around the eyes from becoming too heavy all at once.

On days when the lip color is bold, the brow color is toned down so attention is not scattered. The position of the arch and the length of the tail are maintained, while the intensity of the color is often reduced. A defining feature of Go Youn-jung’s makeup is that the basic brow shape does not change drastically even when one particular feature is emphasized.

If you want a mood similar to Go Youn-jung’s, there is no need to copy her brows exactly. The ideal arch position and tail length vary depending on the shape of your face and the direction in which your brows grow. Simply following the order of keeping the inner brow light, filling the sparse areas in the middle, and extending the tail in a thin line can change the overall mood.

Rather than applying a darker color, why not try using a light inner brow, a gentle arch, and a long, softly extended tail?

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.