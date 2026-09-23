Raglan T-Shirts Are Back This Fall: How Gaeul, An Yujin, Winter, and Go Youn-jung Wore Them

@imwinter

A single raglan T-shirt adds a focal point when you are unsure what to wear—the style is back.

A basic T-shirt can feel a little plain, while layering several pieces may still feel like too much for this time of year. That is when a raglan T-shirt catches the eye.

A raglan design features sleeves that begin at the neckline rather than the edge of the shoulder and extend diagonally toward the armpits. Because many styles feature a different color on the body and sleeves, they are also commonly known as raglan tees. Once considered a basic wardrobe staple, raglan T-shirts have recently returned to the spotlight for their vintage, sporty feel.

The raglan styles worn by IVE's Gaeul and An Yujin, aespa's Winter, and actress Go Youn-jung each have a distinct character. Even with the same diagonal sleeves, the overall impression changes depending on how the neckline is worn and which colors are chosen.

@fallingin__fall

First: Wear it boldly off the shoulder, like IVE's Gaeul

Gaeul wore a raglan T-shirt with a gray body and pink sleeves, pulling it down to reveal one shoulder. The key was using the raglan's signature wide neckline to style an ordinary short-sleeved T-shirt like an off-the-shoulder top.

She let a strap underneath show slightly, adding a feminine touch to the sporty T-shirt, and kept the overall look simple by pairing it with denim.

If you want to give a casual raglan a little more flair, try changing up your look by revealing the neckline, as IVE's Gaeul did.

@_yujin_an

Second: Keep it sweet like IVE's An Yujin—one pink color block is enough

An Yujin chose a long-sleeved raglan T-shirt with a white body and soft pink sleeves.

The combination of white and pale pink makes the raglan's signature sporty feel lighter and more charming. Since the sleeve color itself serves as an accent, the outfit does not look plain even when paired with basic bottoms such as denim or black pants, without any large graphic or flashy embellishments.

If you usually wear a lot of neutral colors, try adding a touch of color without going too far by choosing a piece with a bright shade only on the sleeves, like An Yujin.

@imwinter

Third: Go vintage with a blue raglan, like aespa's Winter

Winter wore a raglan T-shirt with a cream-colored body and sky-blue sleeves. It created a different mood from An Yujin's pink color combination. The blue sleeves against the soft cream background brought out a sporty, vintage feel.

Her light blonde, wavy hair also stood out. The slightly tousled hair paired with the blue color combination created a vintage mood.

If you enjoy Y2K or vintage styles, try a blue-toned raglan like Winter. For a similar mood, choose a pale blue such as sky blue; if you want stronger color contrast, opt for navy sleeves.

@goyounjung

Third: A dark color combination can be just as appealing, as Go Youn-jung shows

Go Youn-jung chose a dark combination of black and gray. If the bright-colored raglan T-shirts mentioned earlier feel too bold, it is perfectly fine to choose a subdued black or gray combination like Go Youn-jung.

A raglan made up of dark colors retains its sporty design while creating a cleaner, more polished overall impression. When paired with basic bottoms such as black denim or light-wash jeans, it adds a natural accent without looking overly dressed up.

Like Gaeul, An Yujin, and Winter, you can create a bright and lively mood with pink or blue tones. Alternatively, choosing a neutral color combination like Go Youn-jung allows you to create a calmer, chic everyday look.

One of the biggest advantages of the raglan T-shirts featured here is their variety of color combinations. The contrasting sleeves remain visible even under outerwear. The appeal also lies in how the mood can shift from sweet to vintage or chic depending on the color combination, even with the same raglan design.

This fall, raglan T-shirts are also ideal for layering under outerwear. They pair naturally with casual pieces such as denim jackets, leather jackets, bomber jackets, and zip-up hoodies. Worn under a jacket, the sporty color combination adds a light accent.

Best of all, the T-shirt completes the look on its own even after you take off your outerwear, making it useful for transitional-season outfits. On days when you do not want to combine multiple pieces but still do not want to look ordinary, try adding a focal point to your outfit with a single raglan T-shirt this fall.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.