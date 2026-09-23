"What should I pack for an overseas trip?" Five skincare essentials found in LE SSERAFIM member Hong Eunchae's pouch

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When traveling for extended periods and frequently changing accommodations, as is often the case during an overseas tour, a skincare pouch looks slightly different from usual. Rather than carefully packing products for numerous steps, it is more practical to focus on items that help maintain a basic routine, such as cleansing and moisturizing.

The beauty pouch Hong Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM showed during the group's North American tour reflects this approach. It contained everything from lip and eye remover pads and a powder cleanser to serum, cream, and sheet masks. Although the selection was varied, it focused on the basics: thoroughly removing makeup and adding moisture to the skin.

The first product that stands out is Biodance's 'Biodance Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask.' It can be seen in a photo of Hong Eunchae holding it herself. According to the brand's official description, it is a hydrogel mask containing ceramides, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid-related ingredients.

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It is an item for adding moisture when the skin feels dry after extended travel. Skin condition can easily change in unfamiliar environments, such as airplanes and hotels. Packing a single sheet mask also makes it easy to add an extra moisturizing step to one's usual skincare routine.

The cream is Bioderma's 'Atoderm Ultra Cream.' It is a basic moisturizer for use when the skin feels dry and is well suited to a schedule that involves traveling between multiple cities, such as an overseas tour. Rather than adding several new functional products, packing one familiar cream that works well for you allows you to maintain a comfortable skincare routine while traveling.

The serum is Mediheal's 'Madecassoside Blemish Repair Serum.' On its official page, Mediheal describes the product as a lightweight serum containing niacinamide, panthenol, and madecassoside.

Serum helps maintain the skincare steps one normally follows. Rather than adding several new products at once when skin condition changes during a tour, it is less burdensome to build a routine around familiar products.

The cleansing product included in the pouch is Papa Recipe's 'Tea Tree Control Enzyme Powder Cleanser.' A powder cleanser does not necessarily need to be used to exfoliate aggressively. On days when the skin feels sensitive or dry, it is advisable to adjust the intensity and frequency of cleansing and wash according to the product's instructions.

For removing lip and eye makeup, Hong Eunchae uses Ariul's 'Stress Relieving Purefull Lip & Eye Remover Pad.' According to the brand's official description, the product comes in individually dispensed pads, eliminating the need to pack separate cotton pads and makeup remover.

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These pads are especially convenient during schedules that require frequent makeup touch-ups or removal. You can divide the process into steps by first removing lip and eye makeup and then washing your face with a cleanser. They also reduce the hassle of carrying multiple containers.

What stands out about Hong Eunchae's pouch is that it contains a well-rounded selection of products for maintaining basic skincare, from cleansing to moisturizing, rather than special 'idol-only items.' The routine involves removing lip and eye makeup with the remover pads, cleansing with the powder cleanser, and then applying serum and cream. On days when the skin feels dry, a sheet mask is added for extra moisture.

With a schedule involving frequent travel, such as an overseas tour, it is more realistic to maintain familiar skincare habits than to try to optimize your skin condition every day. A travel skincare pouch can be built around a point makeup remover, cleanser, and a serum or cream that normally works well for you. Adding a sheet mask provides basic moisturizing care without unnecessarily increasing the amount of luggage.

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Hong Eunchae's overseas-tour pouch demonstrates how to maintain a familiar routine rather than offering a special secret. Even when the surroundings change, the basics of cleansing and moisturizing should not be overlooked. The more frequently you travel, the more practical it is to choose only the essentials instead of adding more products to your pouch.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.