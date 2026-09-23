The Brown Lip Chosen by Ji-hyo, Cho Yi-hyun and Bailey: How to Wear It This Fall

@_zyozyo

As fall approaches, lip colors are getting deeper. Muted shades such as beige, nude and brown are beginning to return in place of the soft pinks that had dominated the beauty scene.

From nude “muted makeup” and warm beige-and-brown “gubgub makeup” to “anti-blush” looks that tone down redness in the cheeks, recent makeup trends are moving toward lowering color saturation rather than adding more color to the face. Lips, too, are increasingly being seen in toned-down shades such as nude brown, rose brown and beige brown.

Rather than drawing attention too strongly, brown lipstick can create a deeper, calmer mood across the entire face through its low saturation. These shades also pair well with fall’s distinctive weighty and mature atmosphere.

Brown lips have recently become easy to spot in the makeup looks of actors, idols and artists. Yet even among brown shades, the impression can vary considerably depending on which colors are mixed in and whether the finish is glossy. The difference becomes clear when Ji-hyo, Cho Yi-hyun and Bailey’s lip looks are compared side by side.

@_zyozyo

Like idol Ji-hyo: A warm, flattering rose brown

Ji-hyo of Twice showcases the autumnal mood characteristic of brown lipstick. The shade in the photo is not a deep chocolate brown, but a soft brown with a well-balanced mix of rose and beige. The brown shading around her eyes also keeps the lips from standing out on their own. A brown leather jacket completes the look, allowing the makeup and fashion to flow together in a cohesive tone.

When Ji-hyo wears a nude lip, she leaves a touch of redness on the lips. The look feels like she has moved one shade deeper than the rose lipstick she usually wears. If you are new to brown lipstick, starting with a rose brown that contains a hint of red, as Ji-hyo does, can be a good option. This approach retains brown’s signature calmness while keeping the complexion from looking overly dark.

@yihyun_1208

Like actor Cho Yi-hyun: Nude and dewy

If brown tones feel too heavy, they can be expressed in a softer, more nude way, as Cho Yi-hyun demonstrates. In the photo, Cho Yi-hyun adds a dewy sheen to a beige brown shade that blends naturally with her lips’ own color. Although the lipstick itself is subdued, the lips look more vibrant whenever the light hits them.

She also used beige and brown tones around her eyes to coordinate the overall makeup. If you typically enjoy nude or muted makeup, choosing a dewy formula in a brown shade mixed with beige or rose, like this one, can make it easier to incorporate into your routine.

@baileysok

Like Bailey, go deep and chic with a dark brown lip

The mood changes completely when the tone of a brown lip is made deeper. Bailey of ALLDAY PROJECT uses brown more boldly. She defines the lip line relatively clearly and fills it with a deep shade reminiscent of cacao. Unlike Cho Yi-hyun’s nude brown lip, which blends into her skin tone, Bailey’s lips become the centerpiece of the makeup.

Black eyeliner, smoky eyes and dark clothing reinforce the overall impression. If you want to use brown lipstick as a statement, consider not only the depth of the color but also how clearly you want to define the lip line.

New to brown lipstick? Here are some colors worth keeping an eye on these days.

Losy Kim PDRN Tinted Lip Ampoule (Losy Kim website)

1. Losy Kim PDRN Tinted Lip Ampoule: “Seamless” and “Coconut”

If you want a dewy lip look, consider Losy Kim’s PDRN Tinted Lip Ampoule in Seamless and Coconut. They are worth considering when you want a softer, more nude shade rather than a deep matte brown.

If you usually enjoy muted makeup or beige-toned color cosmetics, these shades can also be used to create a lip look that naturally connects with the rest of your makeup.

RISKY Hyper Shine Lipstick (OLIVE YOUNG product page)

2. RISKY Hyper Shine Lipstick: “Nu Nuji”

RISKY’s Hyper Shine Lipstick in Nu Nuji is worth trying when you want to add shine to a subdued brown shade. If you are worried that your lips will look too heavy as the color deepens, Nu Nuji can create a lighter-looking brown lip with RISKY’s Hyper Shine Lipstick.

It maintains a nude color palette like Cho Yi-hyun’s while giving the lips a dewy presence.

Laka Perfect Twin Lip in Incaffeine (Laka website)

3. Laka Perfect Twin Lip: “Incaffeine”

If you want a slightly deeper and more atmospheric brown, how about Laka Perfect Twin Lip in Incaffeine? As its name suggests, it creates a calm brown mood reminiscent of coffee, making it especially natural for fall.

Used with beige or taupe-toned blush and brown shading around the eyes, it helps unify the overall color palette and create a more mature look.

This fall, pay attention to the depth and texture of the color you want. While brown lipstick was once perceived as somewhat dark and heavy, the options have recently become more varied, ranging from nude brown and glossy brown to deep coffee brown.

If you have grown a little tired of pink and red, consider finding a brown lip that suits your makeup style this fall.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.