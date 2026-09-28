These Days, the Look Everyone Wants Is the “Grown-Woman” Look—Refined, Innocent Beauty Like Kim Ji-won and Shin Min-a

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Less Glamour, More Restraint: What Is the “Grown-Woman” Mood These Days?

A noticeable shift is underway from trends that create a lovely, lively image toward a calmer and more mature atmosphere. On social media, this is sometimes referred to as the so-called “grown-woman” look.

This is not simply a style that makes someone look older. Its defining traits include a neat, relaxed appearance without flashy decorations, a fresh and elegant quality, and a subtle touch of classical beauty.

Kim Ji-won and Shin Min-a are two actresses who readily come to mind when discussing this aesthetic. What their styling has in common is that, rather than adding more, it emphasizes only what is necessary. Even without heavily accentuated aegyo-sal, flashy colored contact lenses, or vivid makeup, they create a strong presence through clearly defined eyes and polished hair.

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Like Kim Ji-won, Tone Down the Color and Define the Eyes

Kim Ji-won's makeup is characterized by an overall calm, understated color palette. Beige and brown shadows are applied lightly around the eyes to add depth, while eyeliner and mascara neatly define her natural eye shape.

The same approach applies to the area beneath the eyes. Rather than filling it broadly with a bright color or dramatically emphasizing the aegyo-sal, only a natural shadow is left in place to maintain balance across the face. Enhancing the natural color of the eyes instead of using flashy lenses also helps create a calmer, more classic atmosphere.

For blush, choose rose or beige shades that blend naturally into the skin rather than vivid colors. On the lips, rose or nude shades close to the natural lip color can help capture Kim Ji-won's signature refined, innocent beauty.

The key is to keep the colors understated while preserving clean definition around the eyes. This is the most important detail to note when taking inspiration from Kim Ji-won's refined, innocent look.

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Like Shin Min-a, Classical Elegance in the Texture of Hair and Brows

Shin Min-a's “grown-woman” mood comes through more clearly in the texture of her hair and brows than in flashy makeup. In photos, she wears her long hair in naturally flowing waves or a calm, straight style rather than setting it too rigidly. Without tight curls or excessive volume at the roots, her hair softly frames her face. Smoothing down flyaways and enhancing its shine can make even familiar long hair look more mature. In other words, hair that appears naturally well cared for is the key to creating Shin Min-a's signature mature and classical mood.

Rather than drawing her brows in with dark, precise lines, she keeps each individual strand looking natural to create a softer overall impression. The arches are not raised too dramatically, either. The key is to make the most of the brows' natural shape, which helps create a neat, relaxed atmosphere even without heavy makeup.

@illusomina

Clean Nails Instead of Flashy Embellishments

The fingertips are another important detail in creating a “grown-woman” mood. Trim the nails short, tidy their shape and the surrounding cuticles, then add a clear gloss or nude shade. This keeps the hands looking neat without oversized embellishments or intense colors.

Shin Min-a, in particular, maintains clean nails with a short, natural length and transparent or nude colors rather than long, elaborate nail designs. The key is to make well-groomed fingertips stand out before any sign of decoration.

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Ultimately, the essence of refined innocence, classical beauty, and the “grown-woman” mood people talk about these days lies in paring things back.

Restraint is the common thread between Kim Ji-won's and Shin Min-a's styles. Keep the colors subdued, the hair glossy, the natural texture of the brows visible, and the nails neatly trimmed to add a more mature atmosphere.

Rather than continually adding more, removing one or two elements can make your natural features and overall mood stand out more clearly. If you want to create a calmer, more elegant “grown-woman” look, why not take inspiration from the styling of Kim Ji-won and Shin Min-a?

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.