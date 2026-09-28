How to Recreate the Hairstyles of Bae Suzy, Karina, and Jang Won-young: Blow-Drying Techniques for Shiny Hair

@for_everyoung10

Silky, flowing hair gets its shine from the moment you start drying it. This fall, Glass hair can be a styling choice in its own right.

Glass hair refers to hair that shines with a smooth, glass-like finish. It may seem that applying hair products is all it takes to achieve the look, but if the outer layers stick out in different directions after drying, even oil will have a hard time creating a polished finish. Straight hair should lie neatly downward, while wavy hair should be smoothed out before adding curls.

In other words, properly drying your hair before applying oil is essential. Before you start blow-drying, do not rub wet hair vigorously with a towel; press it gently to remove excess water. If your hair is tangled, detangle it gradually from the ends upward. If you use a heat-protectant product, apply it according to the instructions, then dry your hair starting at the scalp and roots. Avoid using a flat iron directly on wet hair.

So how do celebrities style their hair? Let’s take a look at Bae Suzy, Karina, and Jang Won-young.

@skuukzky

Bae Suzy is often seen styling the hair around her face sleekly while keeping the ends light and airy. Yet even when she wears her long, straight hair down, it never looks flat or stiff. To recreate this look, avoid pressing down the entire head with a flat iron. Instead, dry the roots and the hair around your face separately.

First, gently lift the roots at the crown with your fingers as you dry them. Drying the roots while pressing them downward can easily leave your hair flat. Next, hold the hair around your face with a comb or brush and direct the blow-dryer’s airflow from top to bottom. Use this step to guide the direction of the short strands that stick out in front of your ears.

For the ends, it is enough to use a brush to guide them slightly inward. Rather than straightening them completely, aim for a soft movement when you sweep your hair back with your hand—this suits Bae Suzy’s relaxed styling. After blow-drying, smooth down only the areas that stick out with a little hair essence.

@katarinabluu

Karina is often seen wearing long hair that is layered around the face and at the ends, with large curls added to those sections rather than letting straight hair fall in a single line. Even hair that reaches near the hips moves lightly at different lengths, keeping it from looking heavy.

When blow-drying, dry the roots first, then brush the midlengths downward to smooth the outer layer. Next, hold the shorter layers around your face with a round brush and turn them slightly outward as you dry them.

For the longer layers underneath, give the ends a gentle curve. Instead of curling every strand in the same direction, place the ends at different points for each layer to better match Karina’s layered hairstyle.

If you want more curls, let your hair dry completely before dividing it into large sections and lightly curling only the ends. Once the curls have cooled, loosen them with your hands to reveal the layers, then apply a small amount of essence only to the frizzy ends. The key is to keep movement between the layers while smoothing the outer hair.

@for_everyoung10

Jang Won-young is often seen with waves that look full yet leave the hair’s texture soft. To create a similar look at home, first use a blow-dryer to smooth the hair around your face and the outer layers. If you roughly dry wet hair and immediately add curls, it can look frizzy. When the base is frizzy, large waves may not create volume; instead, they can make the entire head of hair puff up.

Keep some volume at the roots, brush the midlengths downward, and dry them completely. Guiding the hair around your face slightly outward with a brush creates space around the face once the waves are added.

Next, add large curls and let them cool thoroughly before loosening them with your fingers. Brushing or pulling at the hair immediately after creating the curls can quickly ruin their shape.

Once you have loosened the waves, apply a small amount of oil or essence only to the ends that look dry. Rather than applying a lot to your entire head, spread a thin layer over your palms and apply it by gently squeezing the ends to help preserve the volume.

Whether you wear your hair down softly like Bae Suzy, straighten it sleekly like Karina, or add waves like Jang Won-young, the first step is the same: keep as much volume at the roots as you want, dry the midlengths downward, and finish the ends to suit your chosen style.

If you want to try Glass hair this fall, change the direction in which you usually blow-dry your hair before shopping for a new shine product.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.