An Yu-jin and Jung Chae-yeon Wore It Too: The High-Neck Jackets to Watch This Fall

@_yujin_an

Short in length and high at the neck, could a high-neck jacket be your outerwear choice this fall?

As cool breezes begin to blow, the season of outerwear has returned. This fall, keep an eye out for designs that end around the waist and feature a high collar that wraps around the neck. The shorter length can make the legs look longer, while the high neck draws attention toward the face.

Familiar fall outerwear such as leather jackets and blousons takes on a more trend-forward feel when paired with a high neck and cropped length. Zip it all the way up to stand the collar for a chic mood, or leave the neckline open and let it fall naturally for a more relaxed look.

IVE's An Yu-jin and actress Jung Chae-yeon also styled high-neck outerwear in different ways.

@_yujin_an

Like An Yu-jin: Keep It Chic with a High Neck and Shorter Bottoms

An Yu-jin wore a black leather high-neck jacket zipped up nearly to her neck. The roomy oversized fit and high collar wrap around the upper body to create a weighty, chic mood. The short jacket hem and black high neck rising close to her face serve as strong focal points for the look. The leather's texture and broad upper-body silhouette catch the eye first.

The combination of a high neck and voluminous silhouette can make the upper body look heavy. An Yu-jin balanced this with short black shorts. With her legs exposed below the jacket, the roomy top does not look stuffy. She finished with long boots, making the overall silhouette appear elongated despite the jacket's short length.

If the upper-body volume feels too pronounced when wearing a cropped high-neck jacket, choosing short or slim-fitting bottoms like An Yu-jin can help balance your proportions.

@j_chaeyeoni

Like Jung Chae-yeon: Create a Moody Look by Pairing a Dark-Wine High Neck with Denim

While An Yu-jin created a bold, chic mood in black, Jung Chae-yeon showed a deeper, more atmospheric style with a dark-wine leather high-neck jacket.

She paired the dark-wine leather jacket with wide-leg denim pants and sneakers, creating a softer look than black while the reddish tone naturally captures fall's distinctive mood. Jung Chae-yeon also completed a comfortable everyday look by styling the wide-leg denim pants with sneakers. In other words, she retained leather's substantial feel while making the overall outfit more casual by wearing it with denim.

Jung Chae-yeon sometimes raised the collar high to cover her neck for a chic feel, while at other times she left the zipper open and allowed some room around the neckline. This creates a more natural and relaxed look than wearing the collar fully upright.

Thus, one high-neck outerwear piece can create different moods. Its advantage is that the overall styling can change depending on how the neckline is arranged.

@j_chaeyeoni

A cropped length and high neck are the key features of this fall's outerwear. So how should you style it—collar up or open? When choosing a high-neck jacket, it is best to view it both with the collar standing and worn open. Zip it all the way up to emphasize the collar's height and the jacket's shape, or lower it slightly to create more space around the face and neck. Changing your bottoms as An Yu-jin and Jung Chae-yeon did also broadens the jacket's styling options.

The mood also changes depending on the color. Black fully reveals the bold impact of a high collar and cropped length, while dark wine adds color to the substantial texture of leather. If you want to wear it casually with denim, brown or khaki shades are also worth considering.

If you are thinking of buying a new leather jacket or blouson, start by checking where the hem ends and how high the collar can be raised. Zip it up for a chic look, or leave it open for a natural, casual style.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.