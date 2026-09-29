Contour Less, Preserve the Cheeks... The 'Volume Formula' Found in Jang Won-young's Makeup

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When applying makeup, focusing solely on making the face look smaller and slimmer can sometimes erase its natural dimension. The more heavily you contour beneath the cheekbones, define the jawline, and refine the outer edges of the face, the sharper the contours become—but the cheeks can also end up looking flat.

Jang Won-young's makeup takes a slightly different approach. Rather than heavily sculpting the face, it adds color to the cheeks and leaves a subtle glow on the skin. As a result, the face looks sleek overall while the center of the cheeks retains a natural sense of volume.

The first thing to look at is the blush. Instead of spreading pink blush widely toward the outer cheekbones, Jang Won-young places it close to the under-eye area and the apples of the cheeks. With the color concentrated in the center rather than along the edges of the face, the eye is naturally drawn toward the middle.

The key is that the color at the center of the cheeks is not too intense. Rather than applying a vivid color over a wide area, she leaves behind a soft pink tint that appears to melt subtly into the skin. The result looks less like strongly reddened cheeks and more like naturally healthy skin with a fresh flush.

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Even changing the placement of the blush can alter the overall impression. Applying color in a long sweep along the outer cheekbones strongly emphasizes the horizontal line of the face, while concentrating it on the apples of the cheeks adds vitality to the center. If you want to enhance the appearance of cheek volume, it is worth noting that the blush should remain toward the front rather than extending all the way to the outer edges of the face.

The radiance is also concentrated on the front of the cheeks. The skin is not made to look shiny all over, but a natural glow remains in the center of the face, including the middle of the cheeks. Rather than the noticeable sparkle of a highlighter with strong shimmer, it resembles light reflecting naturally from the texture of the skin.

The placement of the highlighter is important here. Instead of making only the highest points of the cheekbones shine, adding a subtle glow to the front of the cheeks creates a smooth transition across their contours. Color is added with blush, then layered with a thin veil of radiance so that the cheeks do not appear flat.

A more defined glow is used on the nose. Rather than brightening a broad area along the bridge, the highlight is applied within a narrow section to clarify the nose's central line. Unlike the subtle glow on the cheeks, the light on the nose is confined to a smaller area, emphasizing the contours at the center of the face.

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The inner corners of the eyes provide another small accent. Instead of making a wide area sparkle, a touch of light color is added to the inner corners to sharpen and define the eyes. The light on the cheeks, nose, and inner corners does not stand out separately; it converges at the center of the face, making the overall impression more defined.

By contrast, the shading around the outer edges of the face is not overly pronounced. Rather than strongly sculpting the face with dark contour from beneath the cheekbones down to the jawline, only the necessary areas are lightly defined. In makeup designed to preserve volume, where not to apply shading is just as important as how much to use.

Therefore, the key lesson from Jang Won-young's makeup is not simply how to apply pink blush. It lies in concentrating color and light at the center of the face. A subtle flush is added to the front of the cheeks, followed by a natural glow, while narrow highlights are placed on the nose and inner corners of the eyes. Meanwhile, the outer edges of the face are not made excessively dark.

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There is also no need to define the sole goal of makeup as making the face look smaller. The aim is to refine the facial contours while preserving the three-dimensional quality of the cheeks. As in Jang Won-young's makeup, concentrating color on the apples of the cheeks and adding light only where needed can create a defined impression without excessively sculpting away the face's natural contours.

Ultimately, volume does not come from simply adding more product. The sense of dimension seen on the face changes depending on where the blush is placed and where the highlighter is left. Jang Won-young's makeup demonstrates that difference. Rather than flattening and defining the entire face, leave room for the features you want to emphasize. That is the point to watch in this look.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.