Blush Looks Different This Fall: Trade Hazy, Muddy, Lukewarm Makeup for Bronze

@thinkaboutzu

The colors sweeping across cheeks are gradually changing this fall.

Instead of applying a soft, bright color to the apples of the cheeks that rise when you smile, people are spreading shades that blend beige and brown across the cheekbones. The result resembles contouring that makes the face look slimmer, yet a subtle flush emerges when you turn your head slightly.

This summer, bronze shades that could perform the roles of two products at once also drew attention in overseas beauty markets. In line with this trend, brown-toned blushes are increasingly being used in Korea to add both definition and color to the cheeks.

However, wearing bronze does not mean you have to create a sun-kissed complexion. Simply choosing a shade slightly deeper than your usual blush and applying it over a wider area can completely change the overall mood.

@yezyizhere

So, how is it different from pink blush?

While pink blush draws attention to the fullest part of the cheeks and creates a lively look, bronze shades spread subtly toward the outer cheekbones, giving the entire face a warm glow. Rather than making only the cheeks look rosy, they blur the boundary between the skin and the blush.

That said, applying a deep brown can make the natural color in the cheeks disappear. When choosing a product for bronze makeup, it is better to look first for peachy beige, dried-rose brown, or nude shades with a hint of apricot rather than contour-like colors.

It is also important to test the color on your cheeks. A product that looks like a beautiful beige on the back of your hand may blend into your skin when applied to the face. Conversely, a strong brown may appear beneath the cheeks as a shadow rather than a natural flush.

Here is a useful tip: a good bronze shade should look sheer after one layer, while two layers should make it clear where the blush has been applied. Checking how much redness remains on your cheeks will make it easier to choose a shade that suits you.

@jennierubyjane

Where you apply it also matters. Blush is generally placed between the apples of the cheeks and the cheekbones. Keep in mind, however, that the most flattering blush placement can vary depending on your face shape.

For reference, sweeping a brush across the entire cheek from the beginning can make the color look broad and muddy. Instead, lightly apply the product to the outer part of the apples of your cheeks, then diffuse the remaining amount upward along the cheekbones and toward the temples.

Think of adding a natural flush to the front of the cheeks and warmth to the outer areas. Avoid filling in the color all the way to the sides of the nose or drawing a dark line beneath the cheekbones, as this can create a different impression from the intended blush look.

If you are not ready to give up pink blush, layering the two shades is perfectly fine. Apply a beige-toned shade thinly around the cheekbones, then gently tap a very small amount of pink onto the center of the apples of your cheeks. The key is not to make pink the main color.

From a distance, the result looks like a single blush shade, but up close, a lively glow appears within the cheeks. This is the easiest method to follow when trying bronze blush for the first time.

We looked at two products that can work well for this type of blush makeup.

Dasique Blending Mood Cheek 04 Beige Knit (Dasique website)

1. Dasique Blending Mood Cheek 04 Beige Knit

As its name suggests, this is a beige-toned cheek palette. It is useful when you want to tone down the color of your cheeks rather than create a vivid pink flush. Use the lighter shades in the palette to expand the area of application, then layer a slightly deeper shade on the outer cheekbones to create a natural bronze-blush look.

Rom&nd Better Than Cheek C03 Fig Chip (Rom&nd website)

2. Rom&nd Better Than Cheek C03 Fig Chip

This blush is worth considering when you want a more noticeable flush in your cheeks. Its color gives off a subtle glow reminiscent of a ripe fig, making it a good choice if you are concerned that a beige blush might leave your complexion looking pale.

Of course, these two products are not the definitive answer for bronze makeup. They are simply a starting point for comparing how strongly you want to wear bronze and which shades suit you best.

If you have toned down the shade of your blush, you do not need to match your eyes and lips with brown as well. You can retain some vitality by applying a sheer clear coral lip color or a rose shade close to your natural lip color. On the eyes, a light shadow in a similar warm tone to the blush is all you need.

In other words, bronze makeup does not have to make your face look darker. It starts with making small changes to the shade and placement of a familiar blush.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.