"I thought they only sold bath bombs"... You can even get a "spa" treatment at a Lush store

The spa at the Starfield Suwon branch (Lush official website)

When people think of Lush stores, bath bombs, perfumes and body products are usually the first things that come to mind. However, some Lush stores in South Korea offer separate spa programs in addition to selling products.

Lush spas currently offer 14 treatments. The selection ranges from full-body massages to programs focused on specific areas, such as the feet, head and upper chest. Massage duration, treatment methods and the amount of undressing required vary by program.

What sets the treatments apart from standard massage programs is the use of music and scents. Lush describes them as a "sensory spa," with some programs featuring sounds of nature or orchestral music. Certain courses also include bathing, scrubs, foot masks and scalp massages.

The programs differ considerably in character. "The Good Hour" is a 70-minute full-body deep-tissue massage, while "The Spell" focuses on the feet and includes a bath, scrub and foot mask. "Tangled Hair" is a 25-minute treatment centered on the head and upper chest.

Lush spa programs (Lush official website)

Not every program takes the form of a full-body massage. Some courses focus on specific areas over a short period, while others require little to no undressing.

First-time visitors should check not only the massage duration but also which areas are treated and whether undressing is required.

Lush spas are currently available at the Apgujeong branch and the Starfield Suwon branch. The Apgujeong branch is located on the basement level 1 of 868 Eonju-ro in Gangnam District, Seoul, while the Starfield Suwon branch is on the fourth floor of Starfield Suwon at 175 Suseong-ro, Jangan-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do.

Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

Lush spa programs (Lush official website)

To use the service, customers must first purchase their desired treatment and then request a date and time through Naver Place for the branch they plan to visit. The reservation is confirmed after the store reviews the request.

There are also couples' rooms that can accommodate two people together. Each branch has one such room, so customers who want simultaneous treatments should check availability in advance.

For those who have known Lush only as a product retailer, this may come as a surprise. Some Lush stores in South Korea offer spa programs such as full-body massages, foot care and scalp-focused treatments, in addition to bath bombs and perfumes.

The process also differs from simply visiting a store to choose products. Customers must purchase their preferred program first, make a reservation and then visit the store. Those interested should check the available locations, the duration of each program and the amount of undressing required.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.