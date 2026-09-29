How to Create an Elongated Outer-Corner Makeup Look Without Eyeliner—Take a Cue From Karina, Rosé and NINGNING

@imnotningning

Most people have probably experienced drawing out only the outer corners to make their eyes look longer horizontally, then looking in the mirror and realizing that the line stands out on its own.

Outer-corner-opening makeup. Eyeliner is certainly important for making the eyes appear wider horizontally, but so are the surrounding eyeshadow, the outer corner and the direction of the eyelashes. In other words, small details can make a difference without necessarily extending the tail of the eyeliner.

The eye makeup looks of MEOVV's Ella, BLACKPINK's Rosé and aespa's NINGNING offer good points of comparison.

@meovv

First: MEOVV's Ella—defining the upper and lower outer corners in brown

Looking at Ella's eye makeup, deep brown shades appear on her eyelids and under-eye area. Rather than applying a thick layer across the entire lower eye, she concentrated the shading at the outer corner and connected it to the upper lid.

The waterline is defined with brown eyeliner close to the lash line, making the eyes look defined even without black eyeliner.

To recreate Ella's look, start by applying brown eyeshadow broadly over the upper outer corner. Below the eye, use whatever remains on the brush to sweep over the very end of the outer corner. Even if you deepen the point where the upper and lower colors meet, keep the inner area—the triangular zone—light so the under-eye area does not look weighed down.

At the end, fill in between the upper lashes with a brown pencil or deep-colored eyeshadow. This captures both the soft edge of the shadow and the definition of the eyes. In other words, there is no need to extend a black eyeliner wing.

@roses_are_rosie

Second: BLACKPINK's Rosé—leave a taupe-toned shadow beneath the eyes

Compared with Ella, the area beneath Rosé's eyes looks lighter and cooler. Instead of sparkling glitter or pearl on the under-eye puff, there is subtle shading in an ashy, taupe-like tone.

In other words, while Ella ties the upper and lower outer corners together with similar brown tones, Rosé creates her makeup mood with the shadow left beneath the eyes.

To achieve this look, start with a grayish brown containing a touch of beige. The key is not to apply gray eyeshadow across the entire under-eye area. Place the color at the lower outer corner with a small brush, then blend it briefly inward. From the front, it is enough for it to look like a faint shadow beneath the eyes rather than an obvious sign that you deliberately applied eyeshadow.

If you usually enjoy makeup that emphasizes the under-eye puff, try skipping the shimmer for a day and changing only the color at the lower outer corner. As Rosé's makeup shows, the idea is not to darken the entire area beneath the eyes, but to use a calm, toned-down color. That makes it a relatively easy look to try even for those who normally draw in the under-eye puff.

@imnotningning

Third: aespa's NINGNING—soften the edges of smoky eye makeup

Looking at NINGNING's recent makeup, you can often see eye looks resembling smudged smoky makeup. The areas closest to the eyes are dark and defined, while the color boundary gradually softens outward. Shading also remains at the lower outer corner, so the end of the line does not appear to float in midair.

If you want to recreate NINGNING's look, start by creating the outer corner with eyeliner. Then soften the end with eyeshadow. In particular, draw a short line just beyond the outer corner with a pencil, then—before it sets—use a small brush to sweep only the tip outward. This makes the look easier to achieve.

However, if you smudge all the way to the line right beside the eye, the eye shape may lose definition or the makeup may look as though it has smeared with wear. Smudging just the last few millimeters is enough.

At the lower outer corner, pick up only a tiny amount of the color remaining on the brush. The key is to leave space. Rather than filling every part with black, leave a little skin visible between the shaded areas so the eye's end does not look closed off and you can create the elongated outer-corner effect.

@meovv

So, when creating this outer-corner-opening makeup look, the most important thing is where to begin placing color on your own eyes.

Whichever method you choose—MEOVV's Ella, BLACKPINK's Rosé or aespa's NINGNING—it is best to check the shape of the outer corner while your eyes are open. A long, smooth line drawn with the eyes closed may be hidden by the eyelid when viewed from the front.

Before extending the eyeliner further, try changing the placement of the eyeshadow. An eye shape that looks as though it has been opened up at the outer corner is not determined by the length of the line alone.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.