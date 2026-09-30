Are All Browns Basically the Same? How Sana, Kazuha, and IU Make Fall Hair Color Their Own

@m.by__sana

When the cool breeze starts to blow, it is time to change not only your wardrobe but also your hair color. Whether you want to darken light hair or add a change to black hair, brown is often the first color that comes to mind. It also pairs naturally with fall staples such as knits and jackets. Brown remains a popular choice because it can soften the impression of the face without being too striking, while blending relatively naturally with makeup and clothing colors.

However, not every shade of brown creates the same mood. The overall look can change considerably depending on how much red it contains, whether it has gray undertones, and how dark it is. If you are considering a new hair color this fall, take inspiration from Sana, Kazuha, and IU. All three chose shades from the brown family, but each presents a different mood with chocolate brown, mocha brown, and ash brown.

@m.by__sana

Sana's 'Chocolate Brown' Brings Out a Defined Look

Sana emphasized her defined features with deep, glossy chocolate-brown hair.

The hair in the photo is an overall dark, subdued brown, but the red undertones rise subtly in the light, creating a color that is anything but flat. The reddish tint is not as pronounced as wine or red shades, yet it feels warmer and richer than a typical dark brown.

This chocolate brown helps sharpen the look while creating a softer image than black hair. It is a good color to try if light brown feels too bold but you want to change up your usual dark dye job.

@m.by__sana

Her hairstyling also adds to Sana's overall mood.

Sana's loose, voluminous waves also highlight the chocolate-brown color. Light catches the raised sections of the curls, while the inward-turned parts remain dark and glossy. The key detail is that brown and reddish-brown tones appear alternately throughout the same hairstyle.

@zuhazana

Soft and Delicate: Kazuha's 'Mocha Brown'

While Sana created a deep and defined look, Kazuha opted for a softer, more delicate mood with mocha brown. The shade does not have strong red or yellow undertones, while retaining a subtle warmth unique to brown and creating an overall natural impression.

It also complements Kazuha's pure, youthful image. The color is not so striking that it draws attention before her face, and it feels less heavy than long hair filled in with black. If dark, long hair seems heavy and light, long hair feels too airy, mocha brown can strike a balance by preserving the length while reducing any sense of stuffiness.

@zuhazana

Kazuha further emphasized the color's soft mood with naturally flowing waves. The contrast between light and dark brown changes naturally with every movement of the curls, keeping long hair from looking flat. If you want a delicate look like Kazuha's, create large curls and then loosen them with a brush or your fingers, leaving the waves slightly relaxed.

When you want to make a small change to your familiar long hair rather than undergo a dramatic transformation, consider pairing mocha brown with loose waves.

@dlwlrma

Calm and Natural: IU's 'Ash Brown'

IU created a calm, natural mood with ash brown, a shade with reduced red undertones. Ash brown looks as if a subtle gray tint has been added to brown, making it feel more subdued than chocolate brown or mocha brown. Because it does not strongly reveal red or yellow undertones, the hair color itself is not overly striking and neatly refines the overall impression.

IU's hair in the photo is closer to a subdued ash brown than a light brown. It does not feel heavy or overly bold, making it an approachable color to try.

@dlwlrma

IU paired the ash brown with a short bob to create a clean look.

Because short hair reveals the contours of the face so clearly, its color can have a particularly strong impact. A toned-down ash brown makes the bob's silhouette stand out while keeping the overall mood calm.

Above all, ash brown is appealing because it blends easily with a wide range of styles. It works naturally with subdued colors such as black, gray, and navy, as well as with beige and brown clothing. It also pairs well with different makeup looks, making it practical for everyday wear.

If you are looking for a brown shade that will not quickly become tiresome after dyeing, or want to refine your overall mood naturally rather than make a dramatic change, trying a toned-down ash brown like IU's could be a good option.

@zuhazana

Ultimately, the difference between brown hair colors comes down to subtle variations in warmth and depth.

This fall, brown shades are once again drawing attention as an understated way to change your look without disrupting your natural mood, rather than opting for a bold color transformation.

The more familiar the color, the more clearly a small difference in tone can create a change.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.