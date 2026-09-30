"Elongate the Outer Corners, Change Up the Under-Eye Look"—Natty of KISS OF LIFE (KIOF)'s Cat-Eye Makeup

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The most eye-catching feature of KIOF's Natty's makeup is her sharply defined eyes. She often emphasizes the eyes' horizontal length with eyeliner extended well beyond the outer corners. Adding under-eye shading and adjusting the direction of her eyelashes creates different moods within the same cat-eye makeup look.

Natty's cat-eye makeup differs slightly from simply lifting the outer corners sharply upward. Its defining feature is extending the line outward along the natural flow of the eyes to create a sleek impression. Keeping the inner corners relatively light and emphasizing the line more toward the outer corners makes the eyes appear even longer horizontally.

She also uses shading around the outer corners. Rather than relying on sharply defined eyeliner alone, she applies brown-toned eyeshadow to the outer corners and the outer part of the lower lash line so the line blends naturally into the surrounding makeup. Concentrating the color on the outer areas, instead of heavily filling in the entire under-eye area, helps make the eyes appear longer.

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The key is to keep the center directly beneath the pupils relatively bright rather than darkening the entire area under the eyes, while adding more shading toward the outer corners. As the upper eyeliner and lower shading meet at the outer edge, they create the effect of extending the end of the eyes.

The eyelashes are another essential element. Natty highlights the curl and length of her upper lashes to define her eyes further. Extending the lashes at the outer corners creates a natural connection with the direction of the eyeliner.

Rather than making the lashes especially full only at the center, emphasizing their length toward the outer corners works well with the distinctive mood of cat-eye makeup. With the eyeliner and lashes extending in the same direction, the eyes appear noticeably longer.

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For eyeshadow, she tends to use shades such as beige and brown that blend naturally with the eye area. Instead of covering the entire eyelid with dark colors, she concentrates the shading around the outer corners and lower lash line to enhance the eyeliner's impact.

This approach allows her to create strong eye makeup without making the area around the eyes look excessively heavy. The eyeliner remains crisp, while the eyeshadow edges are softened so the two elements blend naturally.

The small beauty mark beneath Natty's eye is another detail that makes her eyes stand out. Together with the defined eyeliner, it draws attention to the eye area and has become part of Natty's distinctive look.

Her eyebrows are kept relatively understated. Rather than making them overly dark or sharply angled, she maintains their natural shape so that attention remains focused on her eyes.

Her lip makeup is balanced with the eye makeup as well. Softer shades such as rose or pink, along with a subtle gloss, create contrast with the definition of the eyes. Instead of filling both the eyes and lips with intense color, the look places the emphasis on one feature.

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Natty's cat-eye makeup is about more than simply extending a single line of eyeliner. By lengthening the direction of the outer corners, adding shading to the outer lower lash line, and matching the length of the eyelashes to the same direction, she creates her signature long, defined eye shape.

Even with the same cat-eye makeup, adjusting the angle of the eyeliner and the extent of the under-eye shading can change the overall impression. Natty's makeup centers on sharply defined eyes while creating a range of moods by varying the intensity of the eyeshadow and eyelashes.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.