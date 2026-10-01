Long Skirts Are Here to Stay: Styling Tips from Jang Won-young, Chaeryeong, and Karina

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While mini and midi skirts took turns appearing, long skirts falling close to the ankles consistently held their place.

The popularity of long skirts, which has continued for several seasons, shows no sign of fading this season. Rather than being treated as a passing trend, they have repeatedly appeared in a range of styles and are gradually becoming wardrobe staples.

What has changed is how they are worn. Once mainly used in neat and feminine outfits, long skirts are now also being paired with leather jackets or layered over denim pants.

Even with the same long length, the overall mood can change completely depending on the materials and items they are paired with. Jang Won-young, Chaeryeong, and Karina each used long silhouettes in different ways, showcasing distinct styles.

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Light and Lacy: Jang Won-young's Dressy Long Skirt

Jang Won-young attended the Christian Dior fashion show in a black lace long skirt, creating an elegant look.

Although the skirt fell below the calves, the skin subtly showed through the lace, softening the visual weight typically associated with black. Because the fabric was not completely opaque, the lace pattern and the skin visible through it emerged with every movement.

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She contrasted the black skirt with a bright ivory sleeveless top. Details around the waist drew attention to the point where the top and skirt met, helping create a more balanced overall proportion. A pink mini bag and slingback heels completed the look, forming a feminine combination that complemented the lace's delicate pattern.

The key takeaway from Jang Won-young's look is that long skirts do not have to fall neatly into either the formal or casual category. Choosing a sheer material like lace or a lightweight texture allows you to maintain the length while creating a more delicate and dressy mood.

@chaerrry0

An Ankle-Length Silhouette: Chaeryeong's Feminine Long Skirt

Chaeryeong wore a white long skirt that fell close to her ankles. Its generous width created a naturally full shape, revealing the skirt's voluminous silhouette with every movement. The combination of its long length and white color gave the look a strongly romantic feel.

She paired a subtly patterned top with a lightweight beige outer layer. Using white and beige together avoided a sharp color contrast, while the bright, soft palette enhanced the outfit's delicate and feminine image.

Because a long skirt takes up a large portion of the lower body, it can easily look heavy. Chaeryeong, however, chose a relatively short jacket to naturally reveal the waistline and create more balanced proportions.

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Colored socks and loafers added classic yet vintage accents. Instead of pairing the feminine skirt with heels, she chose socks and loafers, turning it into an outfit that works well for everyday wear.

If you want to take inspiration from Chaeryeong's style, pay as much attention to the length of the outer layer as to the colors of the skirt and top. Add a short jacket to a long, voluminous bottom and bring in color with visible ankle socks. This keeps the long skirt's feminine feel while adding a more casual, everyday touch through the shoes and socks.

@katarinabluu

From a Long Dress to Denim: Karina's Layered Look

Rather than wearing a knit long dress on its own, Karina layered denim pants underneath. The jeans naturally showed beneath the dress, creating a much more dimensional silhouette than wearing only a long skirt or denim pants.

The contrasting textures of soft knitwear and casual denim also added a natural point of interest to the look.

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The oversized black leather jacket was another notable element. The heavy texture of the leather was added to the soft, feminine feel of the knit dress, creating a chicer and more casual outfit. By wearing a roomy jacket with the dress and denim, she made the layering itself the focal point of the look.

She wore black boots. Using the same color for the leather jacket at the top and the boots at her feet helped tie the outfit together and kept the individual pieces from competing, despite the mix of multiple materials.

Karina's look shows that long skirts do not have to be styled in a strictly feminine way.

Long skirts have now become wardrobe staples that can be brought out again even as the seasons change.

The same skirt can work for a formal occasion or a casual day out simply by changing the clothes and shoes worn with it. The materials and styling combinations matter just as much as the length. Instead of buying a new skirt, try pairing one you already own with a different outer layer or shoes. The ability to create new combinations whenever the season changes is what keeps long skirts in rotation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.