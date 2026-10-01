"Less Color, More Definition": LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha and Her Effortlessly Polished Makeup

@zuhazana

LE SSERAFIM Kazuha's makeup focuses on enhancing the face's natural definition rather than using bold colors. Even without applying heavy shading across the eyelids or extending the eyeliner, her eyes do not look indistinct. Her skin, cheeks, and lips are also kept light, without appearing overly made up.

The so-called effortlessly polished makeup look is slightly different from simply wearing less makeup. It minimizes the impact of color cosmetics while still highlighting features that shape the overall impression of the face, such as the skin, eyebrows, and eyelashes. Kazuha's makeup follows a similar balance.

The skin is kept light and smooth rather than heavily covered. Instead of making it completely matte, a subtle glow is left around the cheeks and bridge of the nose to preserve the skin's natural texture. The focus is on evening out the overall skin tone rather than creating a base whose coverage stands out.

Her eyebrows are also kept close to their natural shape rather than being redrawn with a dark color. Instead of filling them in evenly from the front to the tail, only sparse areas are lightly filled while preserving their original form. The brow arch and tail are not overly emphasized, keeping the overall impression around the upper face light.

@zuhazana

The eye makeup is even more understated. A thin layer of beige or light brown shading is applied to the eyelids, while the eyeliner is placed close to the lashes to define the eyes. Rather than extending the outer corners or using a dark color over a wide area, the focus is on enhancing the eyes' natural shape.

Her eyelashes, by contrast, are relatively defined. The upper curl is emphasized so that the eyes remain clearly visible, and the lashes are kept neat and separated rather than clumped together, adding clarity to the eyes. With the impact of the eyeshadow and eyeliner toned down, the eyelashes are used to bring out the eyes' shape.

The under-eye area is not overly emphasized either. Rather than adding strong shimmer to the under-eye area or heavy shading beneath the eyes, it is kept clean to reduce the overall intensity of the eye makeup.

A light touch of pink or coral, close to the skin tone, is added to the cheeks. The blush is applied mainly to give the face a subtle healthy flush rather than to stand out on its own, creating balance with the eye makeup.

@zuhazana

The lips are similarly colored in shades such as rose, coral, and nude pink, which are not far from the natural lip color. Instead of sharply defining the lip line, the color is applied softly, with a subtle sheen on the surface to add vitality.

Ultimately, Kazuha's effortlessly polished makeup is not simply about removing color cosmetics. The skin is kept light, the shape of the eyebrows and eyelashes is enhanced, and a soft flush is added to the cheeks and lips.

The look tones down noticeable color without blurring the face's definition. That is the essence of the effortlessly polished style seen in Kazuha's makeup.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.