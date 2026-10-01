Don’t Put Away Your Capri Pants Just Yet: Recreate the Fall Looks of Kazuha, Seulgi, and Cha Jung-won

@zuhazana

If you want to keep wearing Capri pants in the fall, take inspiration from the outfits worn by Kazuha, Seulgi, and Cha Jung-won.

It still feels too soon to put away the Capri pants you wore all summer. Their mid-calf length keeps an outfit looking light even with a long-sleeved top, while leaving your shoes fully visible. Swap sandals for flats, or layer a knit over a shirt, and they can easily work with fall outfits.

You do not have to switch to long pants just because the season has changed. If you are wondering how to get more wear out of the Capri pants in your closet, take a cue from Kazuha in a blouse and flats, Seulgi in a shirt, and Cha Jung-won in layered knitwear.

@zuhazana

Kazuha Keeps It Simple with a Blouse and Black Flats

Kazuha wore a blouse with Capri pants ending above the knees and black flats. Rather than eye-catching embellishments, the shapes of the blouse and pants and the shoes revealing her instep draw attention first. Because Capri pants are short, choosing the right shoes can be part of the fun.

Like Kazuha, choose low-heeled flats with a clean, simple shape for a polished yet comfortable look. Since flats leave the ankles and instep visible beneath the pants, they avoid feeling constricting even without high heels. That is the appeal of pairing shoes that cover little of the foot with short pants that end above the ankle.

If you want to recreate this combination, pay attention to the blouse length as well. A blouse that covers the hips creates a very different look from one that ends around the waist, even when worn with the same pants.

If the top is loose, you can tuck in just the front to show where the waist sits. Pair a blouse with Capri pants for an outfit suitable for a day out, then finish the look with your usual bag and watch.

@hi_sseulgi

Seulgi Pairs a Blue Shirt with a Gray Newsboy Cap

Seulgi paired a blue shirt and Capri pants with a gray newsboy cap featuring a rounded crown and a short brim. The neatness of the shirt-and-pants combination was balanced by the hat’s distinctly retro feel.

Blue and gray also offer a different appeal from the brown and black often worn each fall. If you have just bought a pair of Capri pants and are unsure how to style them, start by wearing them with a shirt you already own, as Seulgi did.

The mood changes depending on how many shirt buttons you fasten and whether you roll up the sleeves. On days when you wear a hat, your face will not look bare even without adding several necklaces or pairs of earrings.

As the weather begins to turn chilly, you can also layer a lightweight cardigan over your Capri pants outfit. Choosing a color in a similar family to the shirt can help the entire look work well, even with the addition of a hat.

For shoes, consider simple loafers or flats. Since the shoes are clearly visible below the pant hems, starting with a minimally embellished design will make styling easier.

@ch_amii

Cha Jung-won Adds a Knit Vest and Socks for a Fall Look

Cha Jung-won layered a gray-toned knit vest over a caramel-colored shirt. Layering several tops has become a common styling choice, and Capri pants work well with layered tops, too. While the shirt and knit add volume to the upper body, the pants remain slim, making the layered outfit look less heavy.

You do not have to go sockless when wearing flats with Capri pants. Adding socks, as Cha Jung-won did, can give the same pants a distinctly different feel from their summer look. She created color contrast at the feet with gray socks and white flats. The socks also keep the shirt-and-vest combination from looking overly formal despite the refined flats.

If you want to recreate a similar look, check the socks’ thickness and length first. If they bunch up inside the shoes or gather heavily around the ankles, the shape of the flats will not be clearly visible. Try thin socks and adjust how much of your calf shows between the pant hem and the socks.

Take out the pants you enjoyed wearing in summer and try them one by one with blouses, shirts, and knits. Once you add long sleeves on top and socks at the feet, even short pants can find a place in your fall wardrobe again.

Before heading out, check both the pant length and the shoes in the mirror. The same outfit can look different depending on where the hem ends on your calf and how much of your instep is visible.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.