The Effortless Appeal of Throwing It On: How to Wear a Work Jacket This Fall

@hi_sseulgi

Whether you wear it with a white T-shirt or a skirt, try a work jacket this fall. Characterized by large pockets and a roomy fit, a work jacket can create a surprisingly different look depending on what you pair it with.

A fall jacket does not have to be a classic jacket or a trench coat. Even a slightly wrinkled, faded jacket can look quite stylish when thrown over a white T-shirt. Kim Na-young and Cha Jung-won show how. Though the garment originated as workwear, their outfits turn it into everyday outerwear that does not require elaborate dressing up.

These days, pairing a blue jacket with white clothing underneath or mixing it with a skirt has become especially popular. It is a useful combination to keep in mind when you want to refresh the outer layer while keeping the T-shirts and bottoms already in your closet.

@nayoungkeem

Kim Na-young: A Faded Blue Work Jacket Over White

Kim Na-young wore a faded blue work jacket over a white T-shirt and chose white pants to match. The roomy jacket and large pockets immediately stand out, but wearing bright colors underneath keeps the outfit from looking heavy. Her rolled-up sleeves also convey a relaxed approach to wearing the jacket.

The blue-and-white color combination is worth noting. Matching the colors of the inner layer and pants makes the jacket’s faded tone and wrinkles stand out more clearly. Since the jacket itself makes a statement, a plain T-shirt without a print is all you need.

If white pants feel too intimidating, try cream-colored pants instead. Leave the jacket open to reveal the white T-shirt, and fold the sleeves just enough to show your wrists. Rather than wearing the jacket stiffly pressed, let it hang naturally as you would a shirt to bring out the appeal of this combination.

@ch_amii

Cha Jung-won: Add Interest with Short Bottoms and Socks

Cha Jung-won wore a sky-blue work jacket with a white top and khaki shorts. She kept the jacket roomy in both fit and length, while revealing her legs with short bottoms. Black socks and brown sandals completed the look. The dark socks peeking out beneath the bright jacket draw attention down to her feet.

The small buttons on the white top and the necklace add a delicate touch beneath the workwear-inspired jacket. In other words, wearing a work jacket does not mean your inner layer and accessories have to be rugged as well. Even a lightweight top or small pieces of jewelry can be worn as usual while preserving the jacket’s roomy shape and relaxed mood.

If shorts feel a little too cold for a crisp fall day, change your shoes. Loafers with socks create a more seasonal feel than sandals. You can also switch to a lightweight, long-sleeved T-shirt. If the jacket covers your hips, leave it open so that a little of the shorts’ waistband shows. This keeps the bottoms from being completely hidden beneath an oversized jacket.

@hi_sseulgi

Seulgi: Button Up the Jacket and Show Your Ankles

Seulgi wore the work jacket fully buttoned. Beneath the hip-covering jacket, she paired black capri pants that exposed her ankles. Thanks to the jacket’s minimal detailing and sleek silhouette, the overall outfit feels clean and concise.

Rather than showing the clothes underneath, as Kim Na-young did, she used the jacket itself as a top. The pants’ length is the key detail to note. Although the jacket is long, the pants end at the ankles, reducing the stuffy feeling of being covered from head to toe.

To create a similar look, button the jacket over a lightweight inner layer and choose pants whose hems do not sit high above the shoes. You do not necessarily have to switch to a cropped jacket; adjusting the length of the bottoms can create different proportions. Wearing a close-fitting inner layer also prevents the clothes from bunching up underneath when the jacket is buttoned.

So how can you pair a work jacket with a skirt? This is a good opportunity to mix different materials. A thin, fluid skirt beneath a structured jacket creates a different effect from wearing pants made of the same cotton fabric. Try a skirt with movement, such as a satin style or one with fine pleats.

A white or cream-colored skirt can brighten up a blue work jacket. By contrast, a black maxi skirt creates a more subdued color combination. If both the jacket and skirt are long and voluminous, however, leave the jacket open to show the inner layer or roll up the sleeves to reveal your wrists. Adjust one element at a time while checking yourself in the mirror.

You do not need to buy an entirely new wardrobe for one work jacket this fall. Simply layering a slightly rugged jacket over combinations you already wear can transform your fall outfits.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.