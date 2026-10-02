"The Colors Are Light, but the Eyes Are Defined": Key Points of ITZY Chaeryeong's Makeup

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ITZY Chaeryeong's makeup gives her eyes a defined look while keeping her overall appearance light. Rather than broadly applying dark eyeshadow or drawing thick eyeliner, the look subtly outlines the eyes and adds definition through the eyelashes and shading around the outer corners. Soft pink tones on the cheeks and lips create a gentle overall mood.

The eyelids are shaded with beige and light brown tones close to the skin tone. Instead of emphasizing the color over a wide area, the shading becomes slightly deeper toward the outer edges. Because the eyeshadow itself is subtle, the natural shape of the eyes stands out before the color does.

The eyeliner is applied thinly, as if filling in the spaces between the lashes. It is neither drawn out too far nor layered heavily, extending only slightly at the outer corners. Rather than becoming the focal point of the makeup, the eyeliner gently defines the outer contour of the eyes.

The eyelashes also play a major role in creating a defined look. The upper lashes are curled and separated individually. In particular, the lashes extending from the center toward the outer corners naturally emphasize the eyes' horizontal line, making them look defined without the need for thick eyeliner.

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The under-eye makeup is even more understated. Instead of drawing a dark line beneath the eyes or applying heavy glitter to the under-eye area, the look retains a bright impression. The lower lashes are not emphasized enough to immediately draw attention, creating a contrast with the more defined upper-eye makeup.

The brows also emphasize their natural texture rather than forming a sharply defined angle. Only sparse areas are lightly filled in, without heavily accentuating the tails. Although the eye makeup is relatively defined, the brows are kept understated, leaving the upper part of the face looking comparatively light.

The color is carried softly across the cheeks and lips. A light pink shade adds a subtle flush to the cheeks, while the lips are also given a low-saturation color such as rose pink or nude pink. Instead of applying strong color to either area, both retain a delicate pink tint to create a cohesive overall tone.

The skin also has a thin, smooth finish. Rather than being made completely matte, only the necessary areas are neatly refined, while a subtle glow is left on the cheeks and the bridge of the nose. Without layering on heavy color, the defined eye makeup naturally becomes the focal point.

Ultimately, the key to Chaeryeong's makeup lies in varying the intensity of each element instead of concentrating all the emphasis in one place. The eyelid color is kept light, the eyeliner thin, and the eyelashes defined, while the under-eye area and brows are toned down again. Only a soft pink tint remains on the cheeks and lips.

Making the eyes look defined does not depend on a single thick line of eyeliner. Thin lines, eyelashes, and shading around the outer corners work together to enhance the shape of the eyes, while the rest of the color makeup remains one step lighter. Balancing definition with visual space is the signature of Chaeryeong's makeup.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.