“It Shines from the Inner Corners of the Eyes to the Tip of the Nose”: Twice Sana’s Highlight Placement Technique

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Sana of Twice has a makeup look with unmistakable shimmer, yet her entire face does not appear greasy. That is because the glow is concentrated only where it is needed—such as the inner corners of the eyes, beneath the brows, along the bridge of the nose, and on the tip of the nose—instead of being spread broadly across the face.

In this particular look, the placement of light catches the eye before the colors do. Beige and brown shades were applied lightly across the eyelids, while brightness was added to areas that naturally catch the light, such as the eyes, nose, and cheekbones. Even without using bold colors, the contours of the face emerge naturally.

The first area to draw attention is the inner corner of the eye. A small touch of bright shimmer opens up the eye area, but the entire eyelid was not covered in sparkling shadow. By keeping the shimmer concentrated in a narrow area, the eyes look clear and bright, while the contrast with the brown shading remains vivid.

The area beneath the brows is also a shade lighter. A subtle sheen remains around the brow bone, creating contrast with the shading on the eyelids. Placing brightness in two separate areas—the inner corners of the eyes and beneath the brows—adds dimension without making the entire eye area sparkle.

The nose also plays an important role. Rather than making the entire bridge shine like one long line, brightness was concentrated in the center and upper part of the bridge, with a small amount of glow added to the tip. The bright spot on the tip of the nose is particularly distinct, creating a luminous focal point at the center of the face.

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This approach is slightly different from simply emphasizing the bridge of the nose to make it look longer. Instead of connecting highlights across the entire nose, it brings out the contours by dividing the areas where the light falls. A natural difference in shading remains between the bridge and the tip, preventing the glow from looking like one thick line.

A subtle sheen is also visible on the upper cheekbones. Rather than making the entire cheeks sparkle, brightness was kept only in the area extending from beneath the eyes toward the upper cheekbones, allowing the light to flow naturally along the sides of the face.

Sana’s makeup is defined by the way brightness is distributed across the inner corners of the eyes, beneath the brows, along the bridge of the nose, on the tip of the nose, and over the upper cheekbones. By contrast, shading was left on the eyelids and around the outer edges of the face, making the contrast between the bright and darker areas more distinct.

The eye makeup itself is relatively understated. Beige and brown shades were applied lightly to the eyelids, while the eyeliner was kept close to the lash line and extended slightly only at the outer corners.

The eyelashes have more presence than the eyeliner. They are curled upward and separated into distinct strands so the eyes remain clearly visible, while also defining their outer edges. Light was used on the inner part of the eyes, while eyeliner and lashes were used on the outer part, enhancing the eye shape in two different ways.

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A pink-toned blush is applied softly to the cheeks. Rather than building up color across the entire cheekbone area, a healthy flush is concentrated at the centers of the cheeks. The look emphasizes light on the eyes and nose, while keeping the color on the cheeks light.

The lips were not given a strong dose of color either. A dewy sheen was added to a muted rose-pink shade, allowing the glossiness that begins around the eyes and nose to blend in naturally. On the lips, the focus is on a smooth shine rather than visible particles of shimmer, creating a natural connection with the highlights on the eyes and nose.

The key point to note in Sana’s makeup is not how much highlighter she used, but where she left the face bright. Small touches of shimmer were placed at the inner corners of the eyes and beneath the brows, while the bridge and tip of the nose were given a glow that brightens the center of the face. Different textures of sheen were added to the upper cheekbones and lips, connecting the areas of brightness across the face.

Rather than making the entire face sparkle, the look leaves light only where it is needed. That is why Sana’s makeup appears glamorous without feeling heavy or overwhelming. Ultimately, the key to this look is not the amount of highlighter, but the placement of the light.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.