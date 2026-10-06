Were white flats always this cool? Try wearing them like Jennie this fall

@jennierubyjane

As fall approaches, why not pull the flats out of your shoe cabinet?

Let’s take a look at Jennie’s outfits this fall, pairing white flats with a black jacket and denim, a ruffled top, and capri pants.

First look: white toes peeking out beneath a black jacket and denim

Jennie wore white flats with bootcut denim pants and a roomy black jacket. The hems flare slightly and cover the backs of the shoes, while the toes and part of the insteps remain visible. The white shoes catch the eye against the black jacket and dark denim.

You don’t have to show your ankles to wear flats well. Wear them with long pants like Jennie, and the toes will peek out with every step.

With just a little of the shoes showing beneath the wide hems, even people who find white shoes intimidating can give them a try. There’s no need to match them with a light-colored bag or top.

When recreating this look, it’s a good idea to check the length of your jeans first. Pants you usually wear with sneakers may drag on the ground with low-heeled flats. It’s worth taking a few steps in front of the mirror, not just standing there, to see whether the hems catch on your shoes. But you don’t need to wear short pants just to show off the shoes.

For the top, you can choose a roomy jacket like Jennie’s. You don’t have to dress demurely to match your flats; they’ll still go together beautifully.

Throw a jacket over your usual T-shirt and jeans, then switch your shoes at the last minute. Compared with white sneakers, flats reveal more of the instep and make the shape of the jeans’ hems more visible.

@jennierubyjane

Second look: match white capri pants with white shoes

In a mirror selfie, Jennie paired a light-colored sleeveless top with ruffle details with white capri pants and white flats. The pants end around the calves and have gathered hems. Unlike when she wears long denim, her ankles and the entire shoes are visible.

The detail to notice is how she keeps to light tones. The top has a creamy hue, while the pants and shoes are white. Though they’re all light shades, subtle differences in color and texture let each piece stand out.

With generous ruffles around the neckline, she chose shoes with minimal embellishment. If your outfit already has a focal point, there’s no need to dress up your feet too.

If this kind of outfit feels tricky for fall, try layering a lightweight cardigan over a sleeveless top. Choosing cream or light gray can preserve the bright look of the outfit in the photo.

A navy cardigan works well if you want to add a darker color. Rather than buttoning it all the way up, leave some of the ruffles visible so they aren’t hidden.

With capri pants, the instep of your flats remains fully visible. When wearing capris that expose your ankles, check not only the toe shape but also how much of the instep the shoes cover. A deeply cut design and one that covers the instep more fully can look quite different, even in the same white color. Try them on with pants you wear often to see which shape you prefer.

@jennierubyjane

Third look: with a gray vest and jeans, too

Jennie also wore white flats in a selfie featuring a gray sleeveless vest and denim. The look has fewer embellishments than the one with the ruffled top, and the gray of the outfit and blue of the denim catch the eye first. The white shoes add a little brightness below.

Flats don’t have to be worn only with dresses or short skirts. You can wear them with the clothes you reach for every day, too.

Especially in fall, try layering a lightweight long-sleeved T-shirt under a vest, or wearing a shirt underneath. Since the vest has gray in it, adding a white inner layer repeats the color of the shoes.

If your shoes have subtle details and little embellishment, you can add a personal touch with a bag or necklace. Rather than getting every item in the photo, it’s easier to make the look work with your wardrobe by borrowing the color combination of a gray top, denim, and white flats.

Jennie’s white-flat looks change depending on what she wears on the bottom. Long jeans show the toes, while capri pants reveal the insteps and the entire shoes.

The next time you wear a fall jacket, pull the flats out of your shoe cabinet, too. Check the hems of your pants and take a few steps in front of the mirror; that alone can help you find a way to wear them with your everyday clothes.

Ballet flats and low-heeled shoes are appearing in a variety of styles this fall, too. Along with black flats, shiny materials and designs that cover the instep are catching the eye. It’s no problem if you wore flats in the summer—they work just as well in fall. They can give even familiar outfits a slightly different feel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.