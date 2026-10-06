Cleansing Milk vs. Cleansing Oil: Product-by-Product Features and How to Use Them

Different from cleansing oil and balm: What is cleansing milk?

Just as important as choosing makeup is removing the makeup and impurities left on your skin at the end of the day. While cleansing oils and cleansing balms are familiar choices, ‘cleansing milk,’ a soft, milky lotion, has also become available from a range of beauty brands in recent years.

What is cleansing milk, and how does it differ from cleansing oil? We looked at products currently on sale to examine their textures and how to use them.

MAKE P:REM Safe Me Relief Moisture Cleansing Milk (MAKE P:REM official online store)

1. MAKE P:REM Safe Me Relief Moisture Cleansing Milk

As its name suggests, MAKE P:REM highlights the hydrating feel of the cleansing process as a key feature of Safe Me Relief Moisture Cleansing Milk, and classifies it as a hydrating and moisturizing product.

The brand recommends the product for sensitive or irritated skin, when wearing light base makeup, for morning cleansing, and for dry or dehydrated skin that feels tight after washing.

S.NATURE Aqua Rice Cleansing Milk (S.NATURE official online store)

2. S.NATURE Aqua Rice Cleansing Milk

S.NATURE’s Aqua Rice Cleansing Milk is distinguished by its use of rice-derived ingredients. The brand also lists cleansing pore impurities, including blackheads and whiteheads, among the product’s features.

The formula also includes rice bran oil and rice extract, as well as ceramides and oat extract. The brand highlights a formula designed to remove makeup and impurities from the skin’s surface while also providing moisture during cleansing.

Dewytree Hi Amino All Cleansing Milk (Dewytree official online store)

3. Dewytree Hi Amino All Cleansing Milk

According to the brand, the product helps improve inner hydration after cleansing and can cleanse gently thanks to the properties of bio-ion surfactants, which use the emulsifying action of water and oil.

The product contains macadamia seed oil, glycerin, betaine and ceramide NP, among other ingredients. The brand highlights cleansing that is both moisturizing and thorough as a key feature.

Isntree Yam Vegan Milk Cleanser (Isntree website)

4. Isntree Yam Vegan Milk Cleanser

According to Isntree’s official description, the product contains Andong yam and plant-based mucin, giving it a thick, stretchy milk texture. The brand also highlights its improvements in skin moisture levels and the skin barrier.

The brand also says the formula contains plant-derived ingredients including sunflower seed oil, rice, coconut, soybeans, oat powder and sweet almond.

Manyo Factory Co., Ltd. Pure Soybean Cleansing Milk (Manyo Factory Co., Ltd. website)

5. Manyo Factory Co., Ltd. Pure Soybean Cleansing Milk

Manyo Factory Co., Ltd.’s Pure Soybean Cleansing Milk is a product that features fermented soybean ingredients.

The brand highlights fermented wild soybeans, ceramide NP and panthenol, among other key ingredients. It says the product is designed to remove not only makeup and sunscreen but also surface impurities and sebum, while taking the skin’s oil-and-moisture balance into account.

The brand says it can be used in the evening to remove makeup and in the morning as a facial cleanser.

So, how should cleansing milk be used, and what do the products have in common and how do they differ?

While the specific instructions vary by product, most cleansing milks share the practice of being applied first to a dry face.

Spread an appropriate amount over your face, then massage with your fingers so that the makeup and impurities mix with the product. Rinse with lukewarm water. Depending on the product, the instructions may also say to wipe it off first with a cotton pad or damp sponge and then rinse.

One difference is whether a second cleanse is needed. Some products recommend using an additional makeup remover or second cleanser after wearing heavy color makeup, while others do not specify whether a second cleanse is necessary.

So rather than making a blanket statement that cleansing milk must always be followed by a second cleanse—or that using it alone is enough—it is more accurate to check each product’s official instructions.

The important thing is not to choose a product based solely on whether your skin is dry, oily or sensitive.

Cleansing milk is often associated with dry or sensitive skin, but actual product descriptions from brands show that it is not intended for just one skin type.

It is also difficult to say that people with oily or combination skin cannot use cleansing milk. In addition to skin type, it is important to consider the kind of makeup you usually wear, how thoroughly it needs to be removed, the ingredients, and whether a second cleanse is needed.

The cleansing steps required may differ depending on whether you wear sunscreen or light base makeup, or wear makeup that requires stronger cleansing, such as waterproof mascara or eyeliner.

Even if a brand says a product was developed with a particular skin type in mind, the cleansing feel and any tightness, oiliness or residue after washing may vary depending on your skin’s condition and how much you use. If you have sensitive skin, it is a good idea to check the brand’s recommended skin type, the full ingredient list and the official instructions before using the product.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.