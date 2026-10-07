Deep V-Neck Knits Are Trending: Seulgi, IU and Chaeryeong’s Styling

@hi_sseulgi

Knitwear season is back as the weather turns chilly.

This season, deep V-neck knits that plunge almost to the bust line are standing out from familiar crew necks and neat V-necks. They look great worn on their own to show off the neckline, but the real appeal of a deep V-neck is layering. The same knit can create a completely different mood depending on what you show beneath it through the neckline.

Layer it over a basic white T-shirt for a casual look, add a shirt for a preppy feel, or pair it with a lace top for a more feminine mood. The styling possibilities expand even further when you vary the color combination of the knit and the underlayer.

Recently, Seulgi, IU and Chaeryeong have each put their own spin on deep V-neck knits to complete their fall looks.

@hi_sseulgi

Seulgi’s Mix-and-Match Look: Lace Meets Track Pants

Seulgi of Red Velvet wore a white lace underlayer beneath a gray deep V-neck knit. The lace peeking through the neckline adds a focal point to the simple gray knit. She rounded out the palette with brown track pants and a khaki bag, creating a subdued fall color scheme.

One detail to note in Seulgi’s outfit is the pairing of lace with track pants. The lace underlayer is feminine, while the track pants, with their side stripes, feel sporty—proof that a lace top need not be reserved for dressy occasions. A brown knit cap and braided hair complete the relaxed, casual look. She keeps the feminine feel of the lace while choosing more comfortable pieces for the rest of the outfit.

The color combination of a gray knit, brown pants and a khaki bag is also worth taking inspiration from. Although she uses several colors, they are muted, with no bold primary shades, allowing the white lace to stand out as an accent.

If you want to move beyond the idea that deep V-neck knits are inherently feminine, try mixing pieces with different textures and moods, as Seulgi does.

@dlwlrma

IU’s Lace Layering: A Striking Black-and-White Look

IU also wore a lace underlayer beneath a deep V-neck knit. Compared with Seulgi’s look, the stronger contrast with the white lace makes the neckline detail stand out more.

Another key detail is the length of the underlayer. IU wore the lace top so that it showed below the hem of the knit as well. The same detail appears around her neck and below her waist. The extra layer of white lace at the hem of the black knit makes the lace accent even more prominent.

For the bottom, she chose a black miniskirt. She matched her socks and shoes in black, concentrating the white in the outfit on the lace underlayer. Her look shows that you can create plenty of variation with the texture and length of an underlayer without using many colors. The short skirt also adds a sweet touch.

If you have a black knit, try comparing how it looks with the lace underlayer showing only at the neckline versus pulled out below the hem. The same knit can look quite different depending on how much lace is visible.

@chaerrry0

Chaeryeong’s Fall Color Pairing: Deep V-Neck Meets Purplecore

Chaeryeong completed a trendy fall look by pairing a deep V-neck knit with a purple shade that has recently been drawing attention. Rather than gray or black, the knit itself provides the pop of color. Chaeryeong also paired a white lace underlayer with a burgundy-purple V-neck knit.

Dark purple can feel weighty on its own, but white lace can brighten the area around the neck. In Chaeryeong’s outfit, the light lace peeking through the deep neckline balances the dark knit, keeping it from looking too heavy. At the same time, the muted, rich purple tones bring out fall’s characteristic calm mood while offering a point of interest distinct from brown or black.

The beige pants she chose are also essential to the outfit. The light-colored bottoms keep the overall look from becoming too dark. She chose a brown bag instead; this combination of a purple knit, a white underlayer, beige pants and a brown bag is easy to try with basic pieces often worn in fall.

@chaerrry0

In other words, a deep V-neck can be styled in different ways depending on what you layer underneath and how you wear it.

Deep V-neck knits are especially versatile this fall because they offer so many styling options. The layering can change depending on how much lace shows through the neckline and whether you let the underlayer extend below the hem.

If you’re trying the look for the first time, start by letting just a little lace show around the neckline. When you want to make the layering more noticeable, you can pull the underlayer out below the hem, as IU does. Then try alternating between track pants, a skirt and beige pants from your wardrobe to find the combination that suits you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.