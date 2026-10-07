“The lines framing the face matter more than curls”: How Cha Jung-won keeps long hair from looking heavy

@ch_amii

Cha Jung-won’s hair is long, yet it doesn’t look overwhelming around her face. From straight, flowing long hair to styles with broad waves, the curls vary in size, but the hair consistently falls in the same direction alongside her face. Rather than clinging to her face and obscuring its contours, it falls naturally, taking some of the visual weight out of the long style.

With long hair, if the strands spread widely on either side of the face, they can make the face itself look heavy. In Cha Jung-won’s hairstyles, what stands out more than the size of the curls is the line left around the face. She doesn’t sweep all her hair back or press it close to her face; instead, she leaves a few strands in front to fall along her facial contours.

@ch_amii

She also avoids drawing a clear line between the bangs and the side sections. The naturally parted strands fall along the face as they pass over the forehead and beside the cheeks, while some are tucked behind the ears, creating space at the front and back. Rather than wrapping the face completely in hair, she lets glimpses of it show through, making the volume of the long hair look lighter.

She doesn’t press the part into a perfectly neat line, either. She parts her hair naturally down the middle or slightly off-center, leaving a little movement at the roots. Because the hair isn’t flattened from the crown, the sections falling beside the face have a natural flow.

At the mid-lengths, she either keeps the hair nearly straight or adds broad waves, depending on the style, but doesn’t make the curls cling to her face. Even with waves, the hair sweeps outward in a broad curve, leaving space around the face. Conversely, with straight styles, she adds only a slight bend at the ends so the whole head of hair doesn’t look rigidly straight.

@ch_amii

She doesn’t align the ends in one neat direction, either. Some sections naturally flick slightly outward, while others curve loosely inward. By avoiding a uniform line all the way to the ends, she keeps the long hair from looking like one solid mass.

The texture is also far from overly smoothed-down styles. Rather than eliminating every loose strand, she leaves natural texture between the strands, and even in the wavy sections, the movement of individual strands is visible. The shine is not an intense, glass-like gleam, but a subtle sheen that appears when the hair catches the light.

Thanks to this natural texture, the mood of her long hair also changes with her clothes. Calm, long hair pairs naturally with a polished outfit, while adding broad waves and a voluminous silhouette can create a somewhat bolder look. Rather than drawing the eye before the outfit does, the hair balances the face and the overall look.

@ch_amii

Ultimately, it’s hard to explain why Cha Jung-won’s long hair doesn’t look heavy simply by how many curls it has. She leaves room beside her face for the hair to flow naturally, adds movement to the part and roots, and keeps it from falling as one mass from the mid-lengths to the ends.

What makes long hair look light depends less on elaborate waves than on where the hair begins around the face and how it flows. Cha Jung-won’s hair looks polished even as it shifts between more highly styled looks and naturally long, straight hair, thanks to these differences in line.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.